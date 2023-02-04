Jesse Marsch ‘never more excited’ to be Leeds boss as selection options increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch ‘never more excited’ to be Leeds boss as selection options increase

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 10.03am Updated: February 4 2023, 10.15am
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has plenty of options despite losing top scorer Rodrigo to injury (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has plenty of options despite losing top scorer Rodrigo to injury (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Jesse Marsch declared he has “never been more excited” to be Leeds boss after the club bolstered his squad in the January transfer window.

Marsch is set to hand Premier League debuts to club-record signing Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie in Sunday’s clash at relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, as his side chase a first league win since November.

Leeds’ top scorer Rodrigo was this week ruled out for two months after surgery to repair a fractured tibia and ankle ligament damage, but Marsch remained upbeat.

The American said fit-again Patrick Bamford had not felt so good in 18 months, while Tyler Adams, Crysencio Summerville, Pascal Struijk and skipper Liam Cooper will all return to contention after injury.

“What an incredible problem to have as a manager,” said Marsch, who will also have Jack Harrison available after the winger’s proposed move to Leicester fell through. “We have great options in every position.

“I’ve challenged the group to be committed to the group concept, whether they’re starting or coming off the bench.

“With five subs we should feel like we can make a big impact and push every match to its limit with the quality that we have now.

“I’ve never been more excited to be the manager of this team and I’m really looking forward to Sunday.”

Rodrigo has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season and his loss is a major blow, but Marsch said Bamford and Rutter were ready to step up.

“Those two are both ready to take more on their shoulders,” the former Salzburg and Leipzig boss said.

“We’re disappointed for Rodri, but the good part is that Pat’s in a really good way physically this week.

“The fact that Patrick is physically in the best shape in at least a year-and-a-half is I think the most important talking point.

“He went through a stretch earlier in the season where he wasn’t taking his chances, but part of it was he just physically wasn’t right. Now he’s on track and we need him.”

France Under-21s striker Rutter made his first Leeds start alongside Bamford in last week’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Accrington after arriving from Hoffenheim in a deal which could rise to £36million.

Marsch added: “I also think Georginio played really well against Accrington and I think he’s ready for some big challenges and big moments with us as well.

“We have a really strong squad now, a balanced squad and we’re excited for the upcoming matches.”

McKennie, 24, could start in midfield next to USA team-mate Adams at Forest after arriving on loan from Juventus with a view to a permanent move.

Leeds are bidding for a second league win on the road this season, which would lift them level on points with Steve Cooper’s 13th-placed side.

