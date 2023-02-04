Ange Postecoglou hails Celtic ‘character and resilience’ in fight to stay on top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou hails Celtic ‘character and resilience’ in fight to stay on top

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 11.11am
Liel Abada celebrates scoring (PA)
Liel Abada celebrates scoring (PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes his players’ character and determination to improve have been key factors in them staying on top of the pile in Scottish football for 12 months now.

Postecoglou saw his team go top of the cinch Premiership table for the first time on February 2 2022 when they swept Rangers aside in a 3-0 derby victory.

They never looked back as they went on to clinch the title and they have led the way this season since beating Aberdeen in their opening match.

Rangers have improved their results under recently appointed manager Michael Beale but Celtic’s form means they have been able to maintain a nine-point lead in the title race.

Looking back over their time at the summit, Postecoglou said: “It’s been a big part of this team, aside from the football, just the character and resilience they have shown.

“Obviously that night was significant because it was the first time we went top of the table.

“As people always said, it’s one thing chasing but it’s another thing being chased. Again this group of players has handled it really, really well.

“I think the main reason is because we haven’t really focused on our position in the table or what the points situation is.

“What we are focused on is trying to improve. As good as we were that night a year ago, I think we are a better side now.

“That’s always our aim: can we keep improving? Can we keep adding layers to our football and improving our players individually and us as a collective?

“I think our form and performances since the break, we were very good before the break domestically, but since the break we have gone up a notch.”

On Sunday Celtic face a trip to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park, a pitch that Beale recently described as a “cow field”.

Even Saints manager Callum Davidson admitted his players were glad to be playing on the impressive Fir Park surface on Wednesday rather than their own pitch after they ended a seven-match losing streak with victory over Motherwell.

Postecoglou said: “We will obviously take it into account. To be fair, a lot of the pitches at the moment aren’t in great nick, ours included, so it’s something we have had to adjust to, even in last week’s game against Dundee United.

“So it’s something we need to adjust to. But within that context we have still tried to maintain our clear focus that the solutions to that challenge still lie in the stuff we do really well.

“It will still help us be successful we don’t want to change our game, we don’t want to change our approach.

“And in terms of team selection nothing really changes because we still want to go out there and be a dominant team, work hard defensively, be disciplined in our structures.

“Maybe we won’t be as fluent in our football but it doesn’t stop us being as threatening. it’s just something we need to adjust to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented