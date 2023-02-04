Chloe Kelly on target as Manchester City brush aside Leicester in WSL

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chloe Kelly’s first goal in the Women’s Super League this season helped Manchester City to a 2-0 win at Leicester.

Gareth Taylor’s City extended their unbeaten league run to 10 matches with victory as they moved ahead of Arsenal, who play West Ham on Sunday.

Khadija Shaw broke the deadlock in the 61st minute with a looping header before Euro 2022 final match-winner Kelly, fresh from getting off the mark for the campaign against Sheffield United in the Women’s FA Cup last weekend, grabbed a fine second when she cut inside and rifled home with her left foot.

The margin of victory could have been greater but for a superb display by Leicester goalkeeper Janina Leitzig, who made a string of saves for the basement club.

Brighton picked up a vital point in their battle to beat the drop after Julia Olme struck in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

Kayleigh Green had put through her own net to give Villa a half-time lead, but Olme ensured the spoils were shared with a firm finish in the 74th minute.