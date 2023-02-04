Justin Amaluzor and Ryan Glover on target as Aldershot beat Dorking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Justin Amaluzor and Ryan Glover were on the scoresheet as Aldershot recorded a 2-0 home victory over Dorking.

Aldershot had the game’s first real chance shortly after the 20-minute mark when Tommy Willard forced visiting goalkeeper Daniel Lincoln into action.

Dorking went close soon afterwards, with Ryan Seager heading over.

The hosts took the lead in the 42nd minute when Amaluzor fired in his eighth goal of the season on the rebound.

James McShane went close to pulling Dorking level on the hour when he hit a post but Glover guaranteed maximum points for Aldershot when he headed in their second two minutes before the end.