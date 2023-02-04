Rangers made to work by Ross County but Michael Beale run continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rangers made to work by Ross County but Michael Beale run continues

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 5.11pm
Malik Tillman celebrates after opening the scoring for Rangers against Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malik Tillman celebrates after opening the scoring for Rangers against Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale’s Rangers bandwagon continued rolling but not without some fortune amid a second-half fright from Ross County at Ibrox.

Malky Mackay’s side had proved resolute in defence before early substitute Malik Tillman put the Light Blues in front with a header in first-half added time – but the visitors stuck to their task after the break and striker Jordan White levelled in the 65th minute with a header.

However, left-back Borna Barisic’s deflected free-kick in the 75th minute restored the Gers’ lead for a nervy 2-1 victory, leaving the Staggies still looking for their first win over the Govan club.

Beale is unbeaten in 12 games – 11 wins and a draw – since taking over as Gers boss in November and Rangers moved to within six points of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic, who play at St Johnstone on Sunday – but it was a patchy performance.

Everything around the Ibrox club was positive ahead of the game following the comprehensive 3-0 win at Hearts on Wednesday night, arguably the Gers’ best performance of the season.

Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin, the new signing from Standard Liege, started on the bench as Beale made three changes.

Jon McLaughlin took over from Allan McGregor in goal, with midfielders Ryan Jack and Todd Cantwell in for Glen Kamara and Tillman.

However, County, with midfielders Nohan Kenneh and Victor Loturi in for Ross Callachan and Jordan Tillson, threatened first after a slack pass by Light Blues midfielder John Lundstram. George Harmon and Eamonn Brophy had shots blocked for a corner which came to nothing but offered encouragement.

Lundstram picked up a knock after 11 minutes and was replaced by Tillman and two minutes later the 20-year-old Bayern Munich loanee caused havoc in the Staggies box before Cantwell latched on to the clearance and skimmed the bar with a side-footed shot from the edge of the box.

The match was relatively open. Ibrox skipper James Tavernier blazed a drive over the bar in the 20th minute before McLaughlin saved from an Alex Iacovitti header at the other end.

Gers striker Alfredo Morelos had a couple of efforts on goal to no avail but just as the first 45 minutes looked to be ending goalless, Cantwell played a one-two with the Colombia striker and stood up a cross from the by-line for Tillman to head in from close range for his eighth goal of the season.

There was time for Morelos to head over from close range when he should have hit the target.

Simon Murray replaced fellow January signing Brophy for the start of the second half which, from a Rangers perspective, took time to get going.

Kamara came on for the out-of-touch Fashion Sakala in the 62nd minute and moments later McLaughlin had to tip a powerful drive from Kenneh over the bar for the first of three successive corners – the last of which saw Yan Dhanda receive a short corner and flight a ball in for White to flash in a header with McLaughlin flailing.

It left Ibrox stunned and the home side had to respond.

Ryan Kent’s drive drew a great save from Ross Laidlaw but the visiting keeper had no luck with Barisic’s free-kick just outside the box, the ball taking a nick off the top of the wall to leave Laidlaw flat-footed as the ball sped in at the far post.

Rangers rode the wave of energy for a spell. A shot on the turn from Morelos drew a smart save from Laidlaw before Raskin came on to make his Gers debut, along with fellow substitutes Scott Wright and Antonio Colak.

They could not avert an anxious final few minutes where the home side ended up somewhat hanging on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented