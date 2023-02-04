Livingston climb to fourth after comfortable victory over Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston climb to fourth after comfortable victory over Kilmarnock

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 5.14pm
Stephen Kelly made sure of Livingston’s victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stephen Kelly made sure of Livingston’s victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston climbed to fourth in the cinch Premiership as they continued their impressive form with an imposing 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Joel Nouble scored on his first start since November in the ninth minute before Bruce Anderson doubled the home side’s advantage in the 11th minute with an intelligent shot across goal. In the 28th minute, Stephen Kelly made it 3-0 with a sweetly-struck volley inside the box.

Kilmarnock had failed to win away from home in the league coming into this one and were consigned to this run continuing before the first half had ended.

An early second-half goal in the 46th minute from Christian Doidge was their only consolation as they were unable to record back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins.

David Martindale’s side started on the front foot with Cristian Montano and Nouble forcing Sam Walker into early saves.

The home side continued to surge forward and were soon rewarded as Nouble instinctively nodded home from close range after reacting first to a deflected cross.

Less than two minutes after their opener Anderson doubled Livingston’s lead as his exquisite finish sent the ball beyond Walker.

With just under half an hour on the clock, Martindale’s side were 3-0 up and out of sight thanks to the afternoon’s pick of the strikes.

At the heart of the goal was Nouble, who drove to the byline and saw his ball deflected into the path of Stephen Kelly who side-footed his shot off the underside of the bar and in with venom.

Kilmarnock showed some glimpses of life as the first half wound down with Kyle Vassell’s shot rippling the outside of the net, but Derek McInnes’ side failed to find a route back into the game before the half-time whistle.

The home side’s 3-0 lead at the interval capped off a remarkable 45 minutes of attacking football with their three-goal-margin flattering Kilmarnock.

After recording their first win in five league games midweek against Dundee United, Kilmarnock struggled to show a similar level of fight – or attacking prowess – in the opening 45 minutes.

A goalmouth scramble led to Doidge poking the ball over the line for Derek McInnes’ side just minutes after the restart with the second half failing to match the first’s entertainment value despite the smart start from the visitors.

Walker was called into action making a smart double save to deny powerful strikes from Jack Fitzwater and Nouble as the home side saw out the game in a professional manner, avoiding any late scares.

