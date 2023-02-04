Hearts hit back to beat 10-man Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hearts hit back to beat 10-man Dundee United

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 5.16pm
Stephen Humphrys, left, scored Hearts’ third (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stephen Humphrys, left, scored Hearts’ third (Jane Barlow/PA)

Substitute Stephen Humphrys scored a stunning stoppage-time goal from his own half as Hearts capitalised on a first-half red card for Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards to fight back and claim a 3-1 victory at Tynecastle.

The visitors, despite being bottom of the cinch Premiership, were in command of proceedings in the early stages and they took a ninth-minute lead through Steven Fletcher.

But Edwards’ dismissal just before the half-hour allowed the hosts to eventually seize the upper hand and they secured the three points with goals in the closing 20 minutes from captain Lawrence Shankland and substitutes Alex Cochrane and Humphrys.

Hearts made two changes to the team that started Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat by Rangers as Alan Forrest and Andy Halliday replaced Garang Kuol and Cochrane.

United boss Liam Fox also opted for two alterations to the side that lost 1-0 at Kilmarnock in midweek as Ross Graham and Arnaud Djoum made way for Ilmari Niskanen and Craig Sibbald. They were then forced into a third tweak just before kick-off when Jamie McGrath picked up an injury in the warm-up and his place was taken by Peter Pawlett.

United made a bright start and went ahead with the first chance of the match in the ninth minute when Niskanen’s cross was intercepted by Kye Rowles but Fletcher pounced on the loose ball to slot home from close range.

The visitors were well on top in the early stages, with the home crowd growing increasingly frustrated as the match wore on.

However, United suffered a significant setback in the 29th minute when captain Edwards was shown a straight red card following a VAR review for an aggressive challenge on Halliday.

Despite having the extra man, Hearts struggled to carve any clear chances before the break. Indeed it was United striker Fletcher who threatened to add to his side’s lead with three attempts in the closing minutes of the half.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson responded to his side’s poor first-half display by sending on Humphrys in place of Forrest for the start of the second period.

The Jambos cranked up the pressure and they eventually forced the equaliser in the 71st minute when Barrie McKay’s ball into the box found Shankland, who took it down on his chest and fired home from 15 yards with the aid of a deflection off Scott McMann.

And six minutes later they went ahead with a brilliant team goal as Cochrane burst into the box and fired home a low angled shot after excellent play by Jorge Grant, Kuol, Humphrys and McKay to work it from near the Jambos’ own corner flag into the danger area.

Hearts were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Josh Ginnelly was red-carded after applauding referee Nick Walsh as he was about to be booked for time-wasting. Humphrys, though, sealed the win with the last kick when he produced an audacious finish from just inside his own half as Hearts launched a counter-attack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented