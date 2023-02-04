Peterborough edge past struggling Forest Green in the final 20 minutes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored from the spot as play-off chasing Peterborough beat League One’s bottom club Forest Green 2-0.

Winger Jordon Garrick bundled over opposite number Kwame Poku in the box and skipper Clarke-Harris belted in the penalty to claim his 18 goal of the season in the 73rd minute.

Hector Kyprianou sealed the win in the fifth minute of added time when he fired in his second goal of the campaign.

Midfielder Kyprianou drifted in unchallenged from the left corner flag before slotting in from nine yards at a tight angle.

Rovers had improved after United’s opener and visiting goalkeeper Will Norris did well to turn a 14-yard shot from striker Amadou Bakayoko over the crossbar one minute later.

And defender Brandon Cooper was left holding his head in his hands after nodding over from eight yards.

Joe Ward then stung Rovers keeper Ross Doohan’s hands with a shot from the right angle of the box in the 86th minute, before Kyprianou sealed the victory and left Forest Green still four points adrift at the foot of the table.