Cambridge hold high-flying Ipswich to draw

Cambridge defended resolutely to hold League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich to a 1-1 draw.

Having seen out the early stages, Cambridge went ahead after 24 minutes when Harvey Knibbs drove forward before firing home an excellent finish from outside the box.

Seven minutes later the U’s had the chance to double their lead after they were awarded a penalty when Conor McGrandles was brought down by George Edmundson. Knibbs fired into an empty net, but referee Sam Barrott had already blown for a spot-kick.

Joe Ironside’s low penalty was then pushed wide by Ipswich keeper Christian Walton.

Ipswich responded after the break, with substitute Kyle Edwards using his pace to get to the byeline and seeing his delivery diverted into far corner by Freddie Ladapo nine minutes after the restart.

The visitors pushed hard for a winner but, after 62 minutes, Ladapo could only nod Wes Burns’ cross wide, before Nathan Broadhead fired wide from a tight angle.

Them, 15 minutes from the end, Cambridge keeper Dimi Mitov did superbly to pounce on the ball to deny Broadhead from turning in George Hirst’s centre.