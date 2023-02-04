Chuba Akpom scores twice as Middlesbrough beat Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chuba Akpom scores twice as Middlesbrough beat Blackpool

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 5.18pm
Chuba Akpom opened the scoring for Middlesbrough (Will Matthews/PA)
Chuba Akpom opened the scoring for Middlesbrough (Will Matthews/PA)

Chuba Akpom’s brilliant double helped seal a 3-0 win for Middlesbrough that handed Mick McCarthy a losing start to life back in the Sky Bet Championship as Blackpool manager.

Akpom’s hot form continued by following a cleverly-struck curled finish in the 32nd minute with a predator’s strike in the 59th to keep Boro third in the table, 10 points behind second-placed Sheffield United.

Blackpool, who remain deep in relegation trouble, could not find a way back for McCarthy to get the win he needed to spark a revival – and Paddy McNair piled on the problems with a third with 20 minutes left.

McCarthy handed Curtis Nelson a debut following his move from Cardiff as one of two Blackpool changes in a bid to end a run of 10 league games without a win.

It is a streak stretching back to October and includes a 3-0 win for Middlesbrough at Bloomfield Road – a time when the Teessiders were below them in the Championship.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, who brought deadline-day signing Dan Barlaser on for his debut in the second half, has overseen some turnaround since then with just three defeats from his 14 games in charge.

There was clearly a vibrancy in their play from the first whistle and that led to a number of early chances they could not convert.

The best of those saw defender Darragh Lenihan clip a header against the crossbar from Ryan Giles’ free-kick, and the excellent Riley McGree’s effort was turned away by goalkeeper Chris Maxwell after Cameron Archer’s pass.

Middlesbrough kept finding space down the flanks and Blackpool struggled to make any progress in the final third after an early attack came to nothing.

Just when it seemed Blackpool had managed to weather the storm, Akpom delivered.

The 27-year-old cleverly created an opportunity to clip a lovely right-footed finish inside Maxwell’s far post from an angle which left the home supporters purring.

There was very little to threaten either goalkeeper for the remainder of the first half, but Blackpool did have the ball in the net soon after the restart.

Striker Jerry Yates fired low and inside the bottom corner after an incisive Josh Bowler run and pass but that was ruled out for offside.

Yates also headed against the crossbar from CJ Hamilton’s cross moments after Tommy Smith’s half-volley at the other end forced a strong save from Maxwell.

But Akpom’s second effectively put the game to bed just before the hour. He hammered in from close range after McGree’s clever pass came at the end of a lovely move down the right.

McNair, who needed treatment to a cut below his eye in the first half, made sure of the points when he side-footed in at the back post from Lenihan’s flick-on at a corner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented