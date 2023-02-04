Bromley slip out of National League play-off places after Maidenhead draw By Press Association February 4 2023, 5.22pm Bromley are chasing a play-off spot (Simon Marper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bromley slipped out of the National League play-off places after only managing a 1-1 home draw with struggling Maidenhead following a late equaliser from Louis Dennis. Charlee Adams’ strike was easily collected by Bromley goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook and Cole Kpekawa fired over, while Corey Whitely curled wide at the other end. Maidenhead took the lead in the 57th minute when Emile Acquah converted from close range after a scramble from a corner. But Dennis struck six minutes from time to secure a fourth consecutive league draw for Bromley, firing into the bottom corner from distance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000 2 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 3 Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot 4 Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation 5 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 6 Probe as man found injured on Dundee street 7 Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat 8 Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man 9 Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch 10 Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street More from The Courier James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers… Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke… Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves… Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to… Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees… Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for… Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle… Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home Editor's Picks Best pictures from Dundee’s 2023 Comic Con Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man Pittenweem affordable housing plans could be approved despite fears for ‘physical and mental health’ of locals Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch Could bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking? Tayport man scores home run with club ambitions as Dundee-born US baseball star honoured Dundee FC chief John Nelms reveals Sporting Centre of Excellence ambition Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry Firefighters tackle blaze behind shops in Kirkcaldy town centre Dundee and Fife council chiefs warn of tax rises and service cuts after ‘inadequate’ budget Most Commented 1 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 2 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 3 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 4 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 5 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 6 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 7 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 8 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 9 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 10 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers