Bromley slip out of National League play-off places after Maidenhead draw

Bromley slipped out of the National League play-off places after only managing a 1-1 home draw with struggling Maidenhead following a late equaliser from Louis Dennis.

Charlee Adams’ strike was easily collected by Bromley goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook and Cole Kpekawa fired over, while Corey Whitely curled wide at the other end.

Maidenhead took the lead in the 57th minute when Emile Acquah converted from close range after a scramble from a corner.

But Dennis struck six minutes from time to secure a fourth consecutive league draw for Bromley, firing into the bottom corner from distance.