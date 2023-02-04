Shrewsbury march on to increase pressure on Oxford boss Karl Robinson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In-form Shrewsbury made it five wins on the spin thanks to Ryan Bowman’s fine volleyed finish in a 1-0 victory at Oxford.

Killian Phillips flicked the ball forwards inside the box in the 74th minute and substitute Bowman swivelled to volley unerringly past Simon Eastwood.

It dealt the Us a fourth straight defeat – during which they have scored just once – to increase the pressure on boss Karl Robinson.

Shrewsbury had to withstand long spells of pressure and Oxford did everything but score in the game’s opening quarter.

Tyler Goodrham produced some magic but had no-one to finish off his good work, before Shrews keeper Marko Marosi saved smartly from Brandon Fleming’s free-kick and Marcus McGuane’s drive.

The home side had big appeals for a penalty turned down after Ciaron Brown’s shot came off Tom Flanagan’s hand, and Kyle Joseph’s angled shot hit the post.

Against the run of play Tom Bloxham almost put the visitors ahead with a long-range shot that Simon Eastwood tipped onto the bar, before Bowman pounced with his winner.