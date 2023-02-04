Kyle Dempsey’s late goal earns Bolton victory against Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Dempsey scored the only goal of the game as Bolton boosted their Sky Bet League One promotion hopes with a 1-0 win at home to Cheltenham.

Dempsey’s curling right-foot shot 10 minutes from time ended an afternoon of frustration for Wanderers, beaten only once in their last 10 league outings.

Cheltenham won the reverse fixture by the same scoreline last October and their game management repeatedly irked Bolton and their fans. Full-back Ben Williams was eventually booked for delaying a second-half throw-in.

Will Goodwin wasted a good chance for the Robins five minutes after the break, heading over from Alfie May’s cross.

Bolton, who have not conceded a goal at home since December 2, struggled to break down their stubborn visitors.

Top scorer Dion Charles flashed a shot high and wide and saw another effort blocked before Dempsey stepped up with a crucial strike.