Bristol City continue fine run with hard-fought victory at Preston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Sykes and Sam Bell’s first-half goals earned Bristol City a battling 2-1 victory at Preston.

Striker Ched Evans pulled a goal back for the hosts shortly after the hour mark, but City held on after some late pressure to extend their healthy unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

This was Preston’s fifth home league defeat in a row as their play-off hopes took a dive.

City boss Nigel Pearson made one change to his side that triumphed 3-0 over West Brom in the FA Cup at Ashton Gate last Saturday.

Defender Cameron Pring returned to the starting line-up having served his recent suspension and replaced Jay Dasilva.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe saw his side humbled 3-0 by Tottenham in the FA Cup, but stressed the league is the ‘bread and butter’ this season.

Lowe made one change from the Spurs loss at Deepdale, with Manchester City loan striker Liam Delap handed the chance to shine up top, while new signing Joshua Onomah started on the bench.

Everton loan striker Tom Cannon came within a whisker of firing the home side ahead after only four minutes, but he headed straight at goalkeeper Max O’Leary from close range.

And the missed proved costly as City took the lead when Sykes pounced from point-black range.

Midfielder Alex Scott’s ball over the top was defended dreadfully by the hosts – and Sykes took advantage of a poor backpass from Robbie Brady which sold keeper Freddie Woodman well short.

All Sykes had to do was gratefully slot into an empty net.

Preston skipper Alan Browne had a decent shout for a penalty turned down by referee Leigh Doughty, having earlier fired a volley straight at O’Leary as the home side looked to level.

At the other end City striker Nahki Wells forced Woodman to save as the visitors pushed for a second goal.

Evans forced a smart save from O’Leary with a superb diving header, before Cannon had a shot deflected wide for a corner.

Scott saw his powerful free-kick strike the wall and deflect over via the crossbar before Bell bagged City’s second in the third and final minute of first-half injury-time.

Wells was the provider as Bell coolly tapped home from close-range to stun the hosts.

O’Leary saved brilliantly from Cannon just after the restart, getting down well to tip the forward’s shot past his near post.

Midfielder Joe Williams then tried his luck from distance for the visitors, before Brady had a chance to make amends for his earlier blunder, only to see his powerful right-foot strike deflected wide.

It mattered not as Evans pulled a goal back moments later.

Ryan Ledson’s shot was spilled by O’Leary and Welshman Evans was there to mop up.

Brady should have equalised with 14 minutes to go, but he headed wide in a great position at the back post.

Cannon and substitute Alvaro Fernandez both had shots charged down at the death, but the hosts could not find the leveller they craved despite six minutes of injury-time at the end of a fiery contest.