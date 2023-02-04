Austin Trusty caps stunning stoppage-time turnaround as Birmingham beat Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Austin Trusty caps stunning stoppage-time turnaround as Birmingham beat Swansea

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 5.26pm
Auston Trusty headed the late winner in a seven-goal thriller (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Auston Trusty headed the late winner in a seven-goal thriller (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Two late goals capped an incredible comeback by Birmingham as they snatched a dramatic 4-3 win against Swansea.

American centre-back Austin Trusty was the hero, glancing in a header off a Hannibal Mejbri corner to leave home fans at the Swansea.com Stadium in disbelief.

Going into the last minute of normal time the Swans appeared to be cruising to three points after dominating most of the match.

A 57th-minute goal from Dutch striker Joel Piroe had put them into a 3-2 lead, but that margin flattered the Blues who had been largely dismal up to that point.

But Swansea paid the price for not killing off the game.

Veteran striker Lukas Jutkiewicz came off the bench to start the mayhem in the 90th minute.

The well-travelled 33-year-old’s diving header from a Maxime Colin cross looked as though it had earned John Eustace’s men a share of the points and arrested a run of five successive league defeats.

But it got even better for the visiting fans. Deep into added time, and with Swansea down to 10 men having used all of their allocated substitutions before Joel Latibeaudiere limped off, Austin rose highest at a set-piece to spark delirium among the travelling fans.

The Swans were vastly superior for large chunks of the encounter and will be bitterly frustrated at the outcome.

The Blues had not registered a league victory since beating Reading on December 16 – and on the evidence of a performance that for long spells was woeful, it was easy to see why.

Piroe’s second goal of the game – which looked like being the winner – arrived soon after Tahith Chong had drawn the visitors level at 2-2 with a measured finish when put clean through on goal by a Juninho Bacuna pass.

Yet the scoreline flattered Eustace’s side who were shapeless, lethargic and offered next to no threat going forward in the first period.

They did take the lead, though. With their first attack of the match, midfielder Reda Khadra won a penalty when he chased a flicked header by Scott Hogan before nudging in front of Swans centre-back Ben Cabango and forcing advancing goalkeeper Andy Fisher to bring him down.

Hogan fired the spot-kick underneath Fisher’s dive to give the visitors the lead, but that was as good as it got for them for the rest of the opening 45 minutes.

By the half-hour mark Swansea were ahead courtesy of goals from striker Piroe and midfielder Liam Cullen.

Piroe swivelled to strike low past John Ruddy in the Birmingham goal for the equaliser at the midway point of the half, before Cullen tapped in Latibeaudiere’s 29th-minute cross after a defence-splitting through ball from Jay Fulton.

But the swagger of the Swans proved misleading in the context of a truly remarkable finish.

