Raith come from behind to beat Arbroath

Raith scored twice in seven second-half minutes to claim a 2-1 comeback cinch Championship victory at Arbroath and move up to fifth in the table.

Michael McKenna broke the deadlock with Arbroath’s first shot on target from a corner in the 20th minute for his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

Moments later, Toyosi Olusanya had an attempt saved as the hosts looked to double their lead while Dylan Easton fired wide at the other end as Raith searched for an equaliser.

The visitors lost Lewis Vaughan and Jamie Gullan to injury as the match approached the hour mark and they were replaced by William Akio and Sam Stanton.

But the changes seemed to spark some new life into the away side and Scott Brown levelled matters as he picked out the bottom-right corner with 20 minutes remaining.

Connor McBride then headed Raith into the lead seven minutes later from close range to seal the points.