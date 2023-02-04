Wealdstone boost play-off push with win over Dagenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ashley Charles scored the only goal as Wealdstone boosted their play-off hopes with a 1-0 win over rivals Dagenham in the Vanarama National League.

Charles struck after just five minutes at Grosvenor Vale following a good run and pass from Brooklyn Ilunga.

Olufela Olomola and Jack Cook had chances to extend the lead before the Daggers rallied after the break.

Junior Morias hit the bar for the visitors and Sam Ling was denied by Sam Howes but Wealdstone held on.