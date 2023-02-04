Cardiff’s relegation concerns suffer blow as Cyrus Christie nets Hull winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cardiff’s relegation concerns suffer blow as Cyrus Christie nets Hull winner

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 5.29pm
Cyrus Christie netted Hull’s winner (Tim Goode/PA)
Cyrus Christie netted Hull’s winner (Tim Goode/PA)

Cardiff’s relegation concerns suffered another blow as they recorded a 1-0 Championship defeat at in-form Hull.

Man-of-the-match Cyrus Christie scored the winning goal after 62 minutes to leave the visitors just two points clear of the bottom three.

Cardiff, without a league victory in 2023, will leave East Yorkshire frustrated after Callum Robinson’s first-half penalty was brilliantly saved by Matt Ingram.

Hull, though, have been rejuvenated following Liam Rosenior’s arrival and have now lost just once in nine league games.

They had to work hard against Cardiff as new manager Sabri Lamouchi had his players well organised in their pursuit to leave the MKM Stadium with at least a point.

But once Christie let rip with a precise, left-footed finish, a home win rarely looked in any doubt.

In keeping with most of the game, Hull controlled the early stages and were unfortunate not to have opened the scoring after 13 minutes.

Regan Slater confused Perry Ng with a smart feint inside the penalty area before hitting the ball low and hard from the left.

Slater’s effort was deflected, but struck the base of the right post before falling kindly to prostrate goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Christie then went close following a maverick run and strike from the right, with the resulting corner headed over the crossbar by a wasteful Alfie Jones.

Just when it appeared that Hull would kick on, Cardiff were awarded a penalty after 22 minutes.

Left-back Callum Elder was lured into a raw challenge on Jaden Philogene, from which referee David Webb made the easy decision to point towards the spot.

Robinson’s theatrical run-up gave Ingram time to adjust, but his low save at his right post was still outstanding.

Perhaps surprisingly – and buoyed by an enthusiastic crowd – Rosenior’s side failed to take advantage of Ingram’s important stop before half-time.

If anything, Cardiff looked the more likely scorers before the break, with Callum O’Dowda a persistent menace on the left.

Yet the beginning of the second half mirrored that of the first, with Hull on top.

Christie sent a sliding hit wide of the left post after 54 minutes, which served notice of what was to come.

Lamouchi’s players could not argue that they were not warned as the former Swansea defender scored eight minutes later in almost-identical circumstances.

Jack Simpson was far too weak in the challenge, which allowed Christie the chance to skip onto his left and swerve the ball into the bottom left.

Cardiff predictably rallied, but a flurry of set-pieces came to naught – as did a noticeable switch to long-ball tactics.

Hull were nonetheless grateful to Jones for three points as the centre-back did well to block Sory Kaba’s late attempt from seven yards.

