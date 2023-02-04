Stockport edge Tranmere to move into top seven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stockport climbed into the League Two play-off places with a 3-2 win over Tranmere at a sold-out Edgeley Park.

An early drilled effort from Tranmere’s Lee O’Connor was well saved down low by goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe before Stockport struck after 19 minutes when Kyle Knoyle rose to meet Chris Hussey’s cross and head smartly into the corner.

Rovers levelled from the spot in the 41st minute when Kane Hemmings converted coolly after he had been brought down by Akil Wright.

Stockport went back in front just before the break when Kyle Wootton – who had nodded against a post seconds earlier – nipped in to intercept Josh Dacres-Cogley’s attempted back pass and head home.

Rovers almost equalised just past the hour mark when Ethan Bristow’s cross-shot was tipped onto the post by Hinchliffe. Stockport responded with Wootton heading against the crossbar.

It was 3-1 with 12 minutes left as Will Collar slotted home after he pounced on a poor punched clearance from goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt.

Rovers midfielder Kieron Morris fired home from an angle in the 84th minute but Dave Challinor’s side hung on.