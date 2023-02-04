Late Dennis Cirkin header salvages Sunderland a draw at Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Late Dennis Cirkin header salvages Sunderland a draw at Millwall

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 5.34pm
Dennis Cirkin levelled for Sunderland (PA)
Dennis Cirkin levelled for Sunderland (PA)

Dennis Cirkin’s late header earned Sunderland a 1-1 draw at Millwall that kept both teams well in the mix for the Championship’s play-off places.

The Lions, however, will see this as two points dropped as they largely had the better of proceedings at The Den and looked set to lift themselves into the top six thanks to a goal from captain Jake Cooper.

They are up to seventh and just one point behind sixth-placed West Brom, with Sunderland still in the equation, lying ninth and one point further back.

Millwall’s more direct approach led to them having the better of the game’s early chances, with Mason Bennett rolling wide with a first-time effort from George Honeyman’s cut-back.

This came not long after referee Thomas Bramall had waved away loud appeals for a penalty to the hosts after Tom Bradshaw went down under Aji Alese’s challenge.

While Sunderland looked the tidier team in possession, they were finding it difficult to carve out any real opportunities and they were then given a massive let-off at the other end in the 28th minute.

Honeyman, their former player, was first to react after goalkeeper Anthony Patterson fumbled Zian Flemming’s shot to convert from close range, but after the referee had consulted with his assistant, the goal was ruled out.

It was, by quite a distance, the closest either team came to opening the scoring in the first half, with Charlie Cresswell firing over following George Saville’s corner not long before the break.

During half-time, Millwall midfielder Bennett required lengthy treatment on the pitch for what looked like a serious ankle injury.

He was replaced for the second half by debutant Duncan Watmore, another former Sunderland player, who signed for the Lions from Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

The Lions looked much sharper after the break and came close to an opener when Murray Wallace’s header from another Saville corner flicked the top of the bar.

Honeyman then almost hit his old club again just short of the hour mark when his first-time shot from Danny McNamara’s pull-back needed clawing away by Patterson.

But from the resulting corner, once more taken by Saville, Millwall’s pressure told when a scramble inside the area led to Cooper lifting the ball into net via the post.

Sunderland improved after going behind and they had their equaliser with nine minutes left when Cirkin beat Millwall goalkeeper George Long to Alex Pritchard’s free kick and bravely head in.

It proved to be Cirkin’s last act, as he was injured in the act of scoring, but it salvaged a point for the Black Cats that had not looked likely.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented