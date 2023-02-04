Barnsley leave it late to grab draw with Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bobby Thomas scored a late leveller to rescue play-off chasing Barnsley a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

Thomas headed home from 10 yards a minute from time to cancel out Colby Bishop’s 49th-minute opener.

The opening 45 minutes were fairly even and produced very little in terms of efforts on goal.

On 10 minutes, Pompey had the ball in the net as a through-ball from Owen Dale saw Bishop slot in but he was marginally offside.

Five minutes later Adam Phillips hit the bar for Barnsley with what looked like a cross and Pompey keeper Matt Macey survived a one-on-one with Devante Cole, blocking the ball with his feet.

Pompey took the lead when Marlon Pack’s cross saw Bishop prod the ball into the net.

There was controversy 11 minutes from time when Barnsley put the ball into the net, only to discover the referee had given a free-kick instead of playing the advantage, but they got their equaliser through Thomas at the last.