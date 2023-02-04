Kwesi Appiah’s late strike earns Colchester draw with Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kwesi Appiah netted a stoppage-time equaliser to salvage Colchester a point in their 1-1 draw with visitors Barrow.

Substitute Appiah slotted in at the far post in the sixth minute of time added on, after John Akinde’s effort was cleared off the line.

Barrow almost took a second-minute lead when Niall Canavan’s excellent header was saved by Kieran O’Hara.

But Colchester went close through Noah Chilvers who was denied by Paul Farman.

And the hosts came even closer to scoring in the 34th minute when Tom Hopper’s header from Connor Wood’s cross hit the inside of a post.

But Barrow took a 57th-minute lead through Ben Whitfield, who converted Rory Feely’s deep cross at the far post.

Colchester had a golden opportunity to equalise nine minutes later when they were awarded a penalty, after Farman fouled substitute Akinde in the area.

But Farman saved Akinde’s spot-kick and the U’s squandered another great chance soon after when Tom Hopper fired wide with only Farman to beat, before Appiah salvaged them a point.