Stevenage fall further behind leaders Leyton Orient after draw at Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevenage lost ground on League Two leaders Leyton Orient after a goalless draw at Sutton.

Steve Evans’ side extended their unbeaten league record to 12 games but are now four points behind Orient after a frustrating draw at Gander Green Lane.

Neither goalkeeper was severely tested in a poor first half for the neutral.

Boro’s on-loan debutant Jokull Andresson beat away Will Randall’s effort while Jack Rose easily held a Jamie Reid strike at the other end.

Before the break, Andresson had to throw himself in the path of a Ben Goodliffe shot after a corner bounced loose.

After the break, Rob Milson’s free-kick hit the side-netting and that was the closest the hosts came to a goal.

Stevenage saw manager Evans and assistant Paul Raynor shown yellow cards.

They came closest when Alex Gilbey’s shot evaded the on-rushing Danny Rose and Josh March and Gilbey also had a header saved by Rose.