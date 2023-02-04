Gillingham boss Neil Harris thrilled with win over Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Gillingham boss Neil Harris thrilled with win over Crawley

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 5.44pm
Gillingham manager Neil Harris (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Gillingham manager Neil Harris (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was thrilled with his side’s second-half response after sealing a 1-0 win over Crawley.

Shaun Williams struck in the 48th minute to secure victory for the Gills, who still sit 23rd in Sky Bet League Two but have won three of their last four matches.

Crawley had arguably been the better team in the first half, and Harris was pleased to see his side adjust in the second period.

“We could have been behind in the first half and the players responded to my words at half-time,” he said.

“I’m pleased that my staff spotted what we needed to adjust, but credit to the players – that’s what comes from having quality in the dressing room, people who know how to take on what you say.

“There was a great atmosphere before the game, it was great for the first 25 minutes, but we ended up playing five-to-10 yards too deep. For whatever reason we weren’t at the races for the 20 minutes before half-time. Crawley used the ball well, but we weren’t great shape-wise.

“I’m not going to accept that. We asked the players to be more aggressive in the second half – they did that really well and from then on there was only one team in it.

“I can’t be any more pleased with 10 points from four games with what is a new group. This is a football club on the rise. We’re on the up.

“Hopefully a lot more people will come along for the ride with us over the next six months, 12 months, 18 months. Everybody sees hope for the future.”

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey was left bemoaning his side’s second-half display, after having been on top throughout the first half.

He said: “I thought in the first half we were very good, then in the second half we were very poor. That sums it up.

“They scored early in the second half, a goal that came from the second phase of a long throw, and then we never played at all after that. We made it an end-to-end game, which suits them more than it does us.

“The boys have taken on a lot of information in a short space of time, and the first half was really encouraging. Then they reverted back to what they’ve been doing. We’ve got to stick with what we do.

“The goal changed the game because we then felt we had to be rushed with our actions. I think they scored in the 47th minute – so we didn’t have to rush anything.

“We needed to carry on playing and find a calmness in the chaos. We’d have been fine had we kept on playing. That performance wasn’t us at all in the second half.”

