Cove Rangers claim first away win of season against 10-man Partick Thistle

Cove Rangers finally managed to win an away game in the cinch Championship this season after holding on for a 1-0 victory at Partick Thistle.

Mitch Megginson headed home in the first half, while his goalkeeper Scott Fox played his part, keeping out the visitors with a string of saves.

Danny Mullen missed an early chance for the hosts and Leighton McIntosh should have done better at the other end when his weak shot was saved by Jamie Sneddon.

Partick are the division’s highest scorers on their own patch but it was Cove who broke the deadlock with 27 minutes on the clock when Megginson arrived at the back post to nod home Cieran Dunne’s cross from the left.

Kyle Turner forced Fox into a couple of saves before the break as the home side pressed for an equaliser and the Cove goalkeeper was busy after the restart, denying Kevin Holt with a superb stop.

The away side’s cause was not helped when Brian Graham was sent off for a straight red card with 20 minutes remaining as Cove saw the game out.