Alfie Kilgour leaves it late to earn Mansfield a point at Bradford

Alfie Kilgour headed a stoppage-time equaliser for Mansfield to earn a 1-1 draw at Bradford.

Kilgour nodded home Elliott Hewitt’s cross to cancel out Andy Cook’s first-half goal for the home side.

Cook, starting his first game since Boxing Day, scored his 17th of the season when he headed in a corner from Adam Clayton.

Abo Eisa and Jamie Walker had good chances for Bradford before Cook’s goal.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough was forced into making three substitutions in the first 36 minutes after injuries to Louis Reed, Rhys Oates and Callum Johnson.

But they almost equalised right on half-time when Harry Lewis tipped Davis Keillor-Dunn’s header over the bar.

Scott Flinders then pulled off a superb reflex save to claw away a deflected shot from Cook.

But Mansfield hit back strongly and Tolaji Bola cleared athletically off the line after Keillor-Dunn’s free-kick was flicked goalwards by James Perch.

Kilgour clipped the bar with a header before burying a second effort to keep Mansfield’s one-point advantage on Bradford in the tight table.