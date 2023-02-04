Dave Challinor lauds ‘big win’ for Stockport against Tranmere in play-off bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dave Challinor lauds ‘big win’ for Stockport against Tranmere in play-off bid

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 5.56pm
Stockport boss Dave Challinor reflected on a ‘really happy Saturday’ after his side beat Tranmere (Will Matthews/PA)
Stockport boss Dave Challinor reflected on a ‘really happy Saturday’ after his side beat Tranmere (Will Matthews/PA)

Stockport boss Dave Challinor reflected on a ‘really happy Saturday’ after his side beat Tranmere 3-2 in League Two.

The three points lifted last season’s National League champions into the play-off positions as they saw off one of their main top-seven rivals.

Kane Hemmings’ penalty cancelled out Kyle Knoyle’s opener for Stockport, who moved back in front through Kyle Wootton before Will Collar made it 3-1.

Tranmere’s Kieron Morris fired home from an angle in the 84th minute but Challinor’s side hung on.

He said: “We gave ourselves a sticky last bit after conceding late on but this has been another really important three points for us.

“We got a great first goal but after that we went on to concede two preventable goals and Tranmere too might feel the same with the other two they conceded.

“It’s a big win for us, though, and with other results going in our favour a bit, this has turned into a really happy Saturday.

“Before the game we wanted to give ourselves the opportunity to get into the top seven. We’re there now and it’s a great place to be.

“It keeps us in touch and hopefully we’re giving ourselves a shot as the run-in continues.”

Challinor went on to salute another sold-out 10,000-plus crowd at Edgeley Park.

He added: “These sell-outs are starting to become the norm here and that’s brilliant.

“The fans, and all of the local area, are re-engaged with this club now and it is an exciting place to be and to work.

“Hopefully there are more special times ahead of us this season.”

It was a disappointing day for Tranmere, who toppled leaders Leyton Orient last week.

Boss Micky Mellon said: “If you give away goals like we have, then you’re always going to make life difficult for yourselves.

“I don’t think there was anything between the two teams. We’ve hit the post and the crossbar and almost got a goal at the end to make it 3-3.

“Their third goal was the killer, though. It was another we could have defended better against and that’s uncharacteristic of us.

“We kept going in the second half but it’s a strange feeling for me because there was nothing between the sides.

“It wasn’t the best time to concede the second goal, just before half-time, and that was another cheap one to lose at this level.

“At the end of it all we’re disappointed and frustrated and I feel kind of lost for words after it.

“There was nothing in it but we’ve ended up conceding three bad goals and losing the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented