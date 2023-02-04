Substitute Ethan Cairns claims late equaliser as Inverness draw with Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenager Ethan Cairns came off the bench to score with his first touch as his late equaliser earned Inverness a 2-2 draw at home to Morton in the cinch Championship.

The 18-year-old had only just stepped onto the pitch when he got on the end of a free-kick at the near post to claim his maiden league goal in the 85th minute.

Morton had gone ahead in the fifth minute when former Celtic midfielder Calvin Miller, signed last month from Chesterfield, fired into the bottom corner for his first goal for the club.

In-form Billy Mckay levelled for Inverness, the 34-year-old striker pouncing after Scott Allardice’s long-range effort was parried by Brian Schwake in the 57th minute to claim his sixth goal in as many games and 12th of the season.

Robbie Muirhead then struck what looked like the winner for Morton 10 minutes from time, shrugging off the challenge of Wallace Duffy following Alex King’s long ball before finishing past Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers for his 10th goal of the season.

But Cairns ensured a share of the spoils, which extended Inverness’ unbeaten league run to five games, while Morton have now gone six without a win.