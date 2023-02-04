Dean Holden hails ‘good day’ as Charlton get back on track with Exeter win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dean Holden hails ‘good day’ as Charlton get back on track with Exeter win

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 6.07pm
Charlton manager Dean Holden saw his side claim victory at Exeter (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Charlton manager Dean Holden saw his side claim victory at Exeter (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Charlton boss Dean Holden hailed a “good day” for his side as they got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Exeter.

Two goals in the first 18 minutes from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Corey Blackett-Taylor did the damage and forced Exeter into an early change, which paid off when substitute Demetri Mitchell pulled a goal back.

But despite plenty of possession, Exeter rarely looked like scoring as the Addicks bounced back from their 2-1 home loss to Bolton to claim a fourth win in their last five league matches.

“Teams that want to have a strong season don’t lose two games on the spin, so that was part of our mentality,” Holden said.

“We scored outstanding goals in that opening period and we were very good value for that 2-0 lead. Some of our play was exceptional and we talked about coming here on a good pitch and showing the best of ourselves with the ball.

“We got a bit panicky after scoring the two goals and started slashing at clearances and we have got to do better with their goal. We got the press wrong in terms of the way we went after the ball and they got through us too easily.

“At that point their crowd got a bit more energy about them and there was a bit more intent in the way they were playing so to get in at 2-1 was important for us.

“We were the better team for 25 minutes, they were probably the better team in the rest of the first half and the rest of the second half was pretty even. All in all, it has been a good day from us.”

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell rued his side’s poor start to the game.

He said: “It was a game I don’t think we should have lost. But when we have defensive actions like we did in the first half, then we can’t always chase a game at 2-0 down and expect to score three goals.

“I thought we played the whole game positively, but for defensive actions. When you give goals away at this level – or any level, to be honest – then you are going to make the game really difficult and that’s what we did today.

“We worked on it last week and were clear on where their dangers were and both of those dangers scored.

“As a staff, we work extremely hard for what we are playing against and when it’s our responsibility and teams do different things, then we will accept that, but we were clear on where the problems were and we didn’t deal with it.

“We can’t keep throwing games away as we are. This is a great opportunity for this bunch of players and football is a short career and you can’t get them back. They don’t appreciate the opportunity that we have, the players that we have and the quality that we have and that’s frustrating.”

