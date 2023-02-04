Sabri Lamouchi urges Cardiff to be more aggressive in Championship survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sabri Lamouchi urges Cardiff to be more aggressive in Championship survival bid

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 6.16pm
Sabri Lamouchi has urged Cardiff to be more aggressive (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sabri Lamouchi has urged Cardiff to be more aggressive (Zac Goodwin/PA)

New manager Sabri Lamouchi wants Cardiff to show more aggression if they are to move clear of the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone following a 1-0 defeat at Hull.

Cyrus Christie’s 62nd-minute goal left the visitors – without a league win since November 5 – two points adrift of the bottom three, though Lamouchi was left rueful of Callum Robinson’s first-half penalty miss.

He said: “I have a good squad. They are very nice guys, but maybe too nice.

“Cardiff must stay in the Championship, so we must find a solution. We need to be more aggressive in the two boxes and change our mentality to the game.

“If we opened the scoring first, it’s a different game – but it’s not enough. We are all disappointed. We can’t accept what’s happened.

“We have to change something because we have three teams behind us. We need to fight and to switch on. And if you want to win, you must score.

“I didn’t think we deserved to lose. We are close but far at the same time.”

Lamouchi was satisfied that Cardiff offered stiff resistance against an in-form Hull side, who struck a post early on through Regan Slater.

Indeed, the Bluebirds should have taken the lead from the spot when Callum Elder fouled Jaden Philogene after 22 minutes.

Robinson’s penalty was strong and precise, but Matt Ingram did brilliantly to save low towards the left post.

Hull came out with intensity after the restart and deservedly opened the scoring.

Christie had earlier gone close from a similar position, but he found his radar eight minutes later when he outmuscled Jack Simpson and flighted the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Lamouchi said: “We created chances but not enough to get back into the game.

“It’s very simple: we are frustrated and disappointed. We need to be more aggressive and show we want more from the game than their opponents.

“Maybe with a goal and a win, the confidence will be back. But, at the moment, we are in a bad moment and in a bad situation.

“We need to find a different spirit. Not from one, but all. We’re very disappointed with the result but not the performance.”

Hull are just four points off the play-offs and have lost once in nine league games under Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior said: “I want the fans and everyone involved with the club to be excited, but what we need to do is keep improving.

“We’ve shown in the last few games that we can win games in different ways.

“We showed a little more belief in the second half but some of our stuff in the first half was outstanding.

“I knew they’d be a real threat, physically, as they’ve got some big boys in the team. But that’s something you have to stand up to and fight against.

“We did that and I’m so proud of them. It also shows the mentality of this group.

“You need to be able to outplay teams and you also need to grind out victories in this league.”

On Ingram, whose position is under threat following the arrival of Karl Darlow, Rosenior said: “He’s been outstanding.

“Penalty saves are always massive moments. You need your mates to bail you out at times and, fortunately for us, Matty has done that with a brilliant save.

“I want players who are here for the team and they are buying into that – you have to earn your place in this team.

“We’ve still got loads to improve on going into a very difficult game against Stoke.

“I’ve got a lot of selection problems that I’m looking forward to.”

