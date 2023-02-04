Neil Critchley calls on QPR to ‘stick together’ after draw at Huddersfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neil Critchley has called on his QPR side to “stick together” after their dismal form continued with a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

The Hoops have failed to win in eight matches in all competitions, with their last victory coming in Critchley’s bow back in December.

January arrival Jamal Lowe handed the visitors an early lead when he pounced on a Matthew Lowton mistake and headed home.

But the Terriers responded through a new recruit of their own as Martyn Waghorn marked his first start with a tap-in.

QPR were fortunate to hold on to a point, with Seny Dieng thwarting Jordan Rhodes late on.

“It was two teams not in a great moment,” Critchley said.

“I felt we could have really gone and tried to kill the game after the first goal, but we didn’t make use of those chances and missed that opportunity.

“We could have played better football, but over a 46-game season, you have to fight and scrap it out sometimes and we’ve done that today.

“It was never free-flowing from us today; if we were playing with confidence then I think that we would go and finish the game in the first half.

“Overall, I think a point is a fair reflection of the game for both teams.

“It’s been frustrating – we’ve drawn quite a few games and we could have quite easily won a lot of our games.

“It’s fine margins in this division and you must take those opportunities when you have a chance to win.

“I’ve seen enough in the group to know that if we stay calm and together, we can win games and there’s plenty of points still to play for.

“A couple of quick wins changes it very quickly as momentum’s a big thing in this division.

“Most teams have a sticky spell and ours is now; it’s just up to us to stick together.”

Despite seven incomings during a busy January, it was a familiar story for Huddersfield.

Their winless run stretches to five games in all competitions as their wait for a first victory of 2023 continues.

Boss Mark Fotheringham said: “I thought we started the game well. It was a really disappointing goal to concede, and the confidence drained from us.

“We were really negative and weren’t playing on the front foot, but we showed good character to come back and perform better in the second half.

“There’s a real nervousness around the club and the team at the moment but the squad’s really strong now and we’re going to utilise them moving forward.

“Including today, we’ve got five big games in 15 days so it’s relentless and we’re going to have to use the full squad.

“The squad’s become really strong and our next three or four games could really define our season now.

“The way the fans got behind our team when we made those substitutions was incredible and they gave the whole squad a real lift.

“I know the fans can be disgruntled at times but the way the fans got behind us like that, there’s no better feeling.

“It’s the biggest challenge I’ve had in my career so far, but I really believe in this group.

“I’ll do everything I possibly can to keep this great club in the league.”