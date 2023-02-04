Barry Robson breathes a sigh as Aberdeen return to winning ways

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson was delighted to see his side secure a much-needed 3-1 cinch Premiership win over Motherwell.

The Dons led at the interval thanks to a header from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and a second-half double from Bojan Miovski had them on easy street.

Motherwell substitute Kevin van Veen pulled one back from the spot after a VAR-awarded penalty for a Matty Kennedy handball, but the Dons held firm to end a five-game winless streak.

“It was three points the club needed,” Robson said. “The frustration for me is the red card (for Ross McCrorie) so early the other night as we could be sat here with six points from two games but you can’t be greedy.

“I thought we were well worthy of three points today, and could have scored a few more goals.

“People can get mixed up between confidence and character, but we tried to counter-press better and we probably looked a bit more aggressive which is pleasing.

“It was a tough game against a well organised and structured side.”

Motherwell boss Stevie Hammell pointed to individual errors as the most frustrating aspect of the defeat, saying: “It’s disappointing. We came with a change of shape and tried to match up as best we could because we’ve been quite vulnerable at the start of games defensively.

“If we get to half-time at 0-0 it’s a different game, but we conceded at a vulnerable time and of course goals change games.

“Even at the end we put a lot of forward players on without testing the goalkeeper enough. We did a bit of research on the goalkeeper and didn’t see him playing a lot, and with so many forwards we didn’t test him enough.

“A couple of goals that we lose are cheap goals. It was poor decision-making in big moments in the game. We weren’t strong enough or good enough and that ultimately falls to me, I’ll take responsibility for that.”