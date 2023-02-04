Mark Kennedy hails an ‘outstanding performance’ from Lincoln in Accrington win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Kennedy praised an “outstanding performance” from his Lincoln side as they overcame relegation-threatened Accrington 3-0.

It was their first league win of 2023 – the Imps last won a league game on November 19 – and the game turned their way in three second-half minutes.

Lincoln opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Ben House fired home, and made it two after 55 minutes when Sean Roughan hooked the ball into the net.

Accrington were reduced to 10 men a minute later when substitute Harry Perritt was sent off for bringing down last man Olamide Shodipo, and Teddy Bishop added a third from the resulting free-kick.

Kennedy said: “We haven’t had enough ‘W’ this season. We’ve now had three successive clean sheets but it’s important to get a ‘W’ on the board.

“It’s a win, a clean sheet and an outstanding performance, so it’s nice to send the fans home happy.

“In and out of possession we were excellent and everything clicked for us.

“I can’t compliment Ben House enough, his tactical understanding of the game, he was phenomenal, as were the rest of the group.

“Ethan Erhahon, making his debut in midfield, he was calmness personified, showed great ability on the ball and a good understanding of the game.

“I was pleased for Sean and Teddy to get their goals and Jack (Diamond) to get an assist. It was excellent in every department.”

Stanley slipped to 23rd in the table, although they do have games in hand on the teams around them.

Manager John Coleman said: “I did a talk in hospitality before the match saying, no matter what, our players will run themselves into the ground. We didn’t do that.

“We didn’t compete enough, tackle with intent, the couple of good chances we had were rare, our passing was atrocious and we were second best from start to finish.

“If 8/9 players have an off day you have no chance of winning the game.

“We have 20 games left to play, plenty of points to play for, but it is a worrying time.”

Stanley already have important players missing in their relegation battle and Ryan Astley, Perritt and Doug Tharme were added to the list.

“Doug is groggy and has gone to hospital,” Coleman added. “We have six central defenders missing, which is a concern. We need to go and get a result on Tuesday at Port Vale.”