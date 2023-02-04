MK Dons boss Mark Jackson: I had a feeling Max Dean would hit the ground running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MK Dons boss Mark Jackson: I had a feeling Max Dean would hit the ground running

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 6.38pm
Max Dean scored MK Dons’ second goal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Max Dean scored MK Dons’ second goal (Richard Sellers/PA)

MK Dons manager Mark Jackson saluted rookie striker Max Dean after his first goal for the club sealed a 2-0 victory at Bristol Rovers.

The former Leeds coach, who went back to Elland Road to sign Dean, sang the praises of the 18-year-old after his stoppage-time goal ensured the visitors eased away from the relegation zone in Sky Bet League One.

Dean, who only joined the Dons a fortnight ago, struck the game’s decisive blow at a time when Rovers were pushing for an equaliser having trailed from the third minute.

He confidently applied the finishing touch to a swift counter-attack after being teed up by former Bristol City striker Mo Eisa, who had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Jackson said: “Signing Max went a bit under the radar but I had a feeling he would hit the ground running and I know that he’ll have a big impact at the club in the long-term.

“I’ve known Max since he left Everton at the age of 16 and I worked closely with him in my coaching days with Leeds and knew he’d come good for us.

“I like his character and he’s got plenty of hunger and I know that he’ll score goals when he’s on the pitch.

“It’s not easy changing clubs when you’re so young, but he’s fitted in well and all the lads have a lot of respect for him because of his work-rate and his ability.

“Max has got a very bright future and I’m looking forward to working with him and he’ll add to the competition for places we need to push up the table.

“As away performances go, overall it was as good as we could expect and the lads battled bravely throughout, but I’m especially pleased for Max and Mo given his local allegiances.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton, whose side have now lost three League One games on the spin, later admitted he is worried that the Gas may get drawn into a relegation struggle.

“It was tough because you work hard all week and then within a minute and 30 seconds you concede a penalty and then you’re chasing your tail,” Barton said.

“After the early blow we had lots of the ball without showing too much purpose, which is a regular theme, and we clearly must do better.

“That said, I can’t fault the lads’ application and effort and they’re trying to do the right things and there were some good spells and good moments.

“We were chasing the game and were doing our best to make something happen late on when we were hit by a sucker punch on the break.

“It’s disappointing to have lost and now that’s defeats against three teams in the lower reaches of the division and that’s unacceptable.

“It stings, but we’ve got to stick together and keep fighting away because otherwise we’re going to get dragged into a fight we don’t want to be involved with.”

