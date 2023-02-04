Darren Moore hails table-topping Sheffield Wednesday after win over Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Darren Moore hails table-topping Sheffield Wednesday after win over Plymouth

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 6.44pm
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was delighted to see his side beat Plymouth 1-0 and replace them as League One leaders after Callum Paterson’s early goal.

Paterson struck in the seventh minute, producing a fine first-time finish at the near post after meeting a low cross from George Byers.

Moore said: “I’m really pleased because we had a real quick-fire start and obviously got the goal.

“As the game wore on, I thought first half we could have shown a a little more composure on the ball and connected some more passes.

“To be at the top of the league is really pleasing and I’m pleased for everyone at the club, but we know at this stage that we have to continue, and we know that there are more hurdles ahead that we have to overcome if we are to stay there.

“I thought we had to start the game bright in front of our crowd. The supporters were excellent. They were in full voice, which I asked them to be. When they are like that, you can see how it spurs the players on.

“The players also had to do their jobs. When things went against us on the pitch, the pleasing thing was the concentration of the team to make sure that they didn’t lose their concentration and lose their shape. That was the most pleasing thing.

“With the one-goal lead, I always felt that we threatened to get a second goal. It’s nice to get another clean sheet and another three points to the tally.

“It was a wonderful instinctive finish, and he got a great connection on it. Once it left his boot, the keeper was always going to be struggling at that close range.

“With the momentum in the place, it carried the team forward and I thought it was difficult for Plymouth to really get a foothold in the game because of the noise and the energy in the crowd. In terms of the game-plan, we couldn’t have wished it to go any better.

“It’s always nice to get to the top of the table but we have to continue to work.”

Despite the result, Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher had words of praise for his players.

He said: “We pushed Sheffield Wednesday all the way and created some half-decent chances in the second half in particular.

“I’m not overly disappointed – proud of the players is how I’m feeling right now.

“A lot of teams have found it difficult to score here and that’s why Sheffield Wednesday are now top of the league. They don’t give up an awful lot, so you’ve got to make the most of the chances that you do create.

“I felt we played okay, especially in the second half. We passed it a lot better and if there was anyone who was going to score again, it looked like it was us.

“We got a good reaction from everyone, but it just wasn’t meant to be. It was one of those days. We have to take it on the chin, go home and get ready to go again.

“I’m proud of every one of them. I don’t think there were any real poor performances – we just came up against a good team who are solid and organised and street-wise. They’ve got players who shouldn’t be in this division.

“We pushed them all the way. They’ve come off there and said that was a tough game. I don’t think they’ll get many tougher here probably for the rest of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented