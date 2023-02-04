Darren Moore hails table-topping Sheffield Wednesday after win over Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was delighted to see his side beat Plymouth 1-0 and replace them as League One leaders after Callum Paterson’s early goal.

Paterson struck in the seventh minute, producing a fine first-time finish at the near post after meeting a low cross from George Byers.

Moore said: “I’m really pleased because we had a real quick-fire start and obviously got the goal.

“As the game wore on, I thought first half we could have shown a a little more composure on the ball and connected some more passes.

“To be at the top of the league is really pleasing and I’m pleased for everyone at the club, but we know at this stage that we have to continue, and we know that there are more hurdles ahead that we have to overcome if we are to stay there.

“I thought we had to start the game bright in front of our crowd. The supporters were excellent. They were in full voice, which I asked them to be. When they are like that, you can see how it spurs the players on.

“The players also had to do their jobs. When things went against us on the pitch, the pleasing thing was the concentration of the team to make sure that they didn’t lose their concentration and lose their shape. That was the most pleasing thing.

“With the one-goal lead, I always felt that we threatened to get a second goal. It’s nice to get another clean sheet and another three points to the tally.

“It was a wonderful instinctive finish, and he got a great connection on it. Once it left his boot, the keeper was always going to be struggling at that close range.

“With the momentum in the place, it carried the team forward and I thought it was difficult for Plymouth to really get a foothold in the game because of the noise and the energy in the crowd. In terms of the game-plan, we couldn’t have wished it to go any better.

“It’s always nice to get to the top of the table but we have to continue to work.”

Despite the result, Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher had words of praise for his players.

He said: “We pushed Sheffield Wednesday all the way and created some half-decent chances in the second half in particular.

“I’m not overly disappointed – proud of the players is how I’m feeling right now.

“A lot of teams have found it difficult to score here and that’s why Sheffield Wednesday are now top of the league. They don’t give up an awful lot, so you’ve got to make the most of the chances that you do create.

“I felt we played okay, especially in the second half. We passed it a lot better and if there was anyone who was going to score again, it looked like it was us.

“We got a good reaction from everyone, but it just wasn’t meant to be. It was one of those days. We have to take it on the chin, go home and get ready to go again.

“I’m proud of every one of them. I don’t think there were any real poor performances – we just came up against a good team who are solid and organised and street-wise. They’ve got players who shouldn’t be in this division.

“We pushed them all the way. They’ve come off there and said that was a tough game. I don’t think they’ll get many tougher here probably for the rest of the season.”