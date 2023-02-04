Michael Duff hails ‘deserved’ point as Barnsley hit back late on at Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Duff hails ‘deserved’ point as Barnsley hit back late on at Portsmouth

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 6.45pm
Michael Duff’s side salvaged a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Duff’s side salvaged a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Michael Duff felt Barnsley deserved their last-gasp equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

Bobby Thomas scored a late leveller to rescue the play-off chasing Tykes a point after Colby Bishop had given Pompey the lead.

Manager Duff said: “We deserved at least a point today.

“In the first half, we’ve hit the bar and Devante Cole has only the keeper to beat, so we should have been leading at half-time.

“We weren’t quite as fluid in the second half. They’ve scored a good goal, then we’ve scored a good goal which is then disallowed, and then we’ve scored in the last minute, so a good spirit.

“The lads that came on influenced the game as we tried to do things a bit different.

“Portsmouth are a good team. I think the club are going to put something in today about the referee. He didn’t even book the player for the blatant foul for the disallowed goal.

“I can’t say too much because it will cost me money.”

Pompey took the lead four minutes into the second half when Marlon Pack’s cross saw Bishop prod the ball into the net.

There was controversy 11 minutes from time when Barnsley put the ball into the net, only to discover the referee had given a free-kick instead of playing the advantage.

Thomas headed home from 10 yards a minute from time to deny Pompey the win.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said: “It’s a disappointment to have not got the win today. It’s a bit flat in the changing room as you would expect.

“The players are gutted and felt they should have won the game. However, I’ve taken a huge amount of positives from the game.

“Probably the most pleasing thing for me was that having gone ahead, we stayed on the front foot. We didn’t sit back, and I genuinely felt confident of winning the game. Most of the second half is spent in their half.

“There are a couple of areas we need to address. One is the fact that we conceded, and we should look at being more clinical in front of goal.

“We should be two or three goals up before their goal with the chances we had, so closing the games down is crucial. Barnsley are a good team, and we did well.”

