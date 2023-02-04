Keith Curle hails Hartlepool’s spirit after downing Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keith Curle hails Hartlepool’s spirit after downing Doncaster

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 6.50pm
Hartlepool manager Keith Curle (Martin Rickett/PA)
Hartlepool manager Keith Curle (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hartlepool boss Keith Curle hailed the togetherness in his new-look squad as they picked up a 1-0 victory at Doncaster.

Dan Dodds’ late strike handed all three points to Hartlepool, who made 11 new signings during the January window with five arriving on deadline day.

Eight of those transfer-window arrivals – including Dodds – made up the starting XI at Doncaster, with three of the five deadline-day signings among them.

And Curle was delighted with the manner in which the squad adapted to the changes, soaked up plenty of pressure from Doncaster and secured an important win in their battle against relegation.

“The changing room needed that,” he said of the win. “We needed everybody to play their part and that was evident in the performance because there was unity throughout the group and we need to maintain that now.

“We’ve had a busy couple of days bedding players in and getting an understanding of what we require from them and formulating a game plan. We knew we were playing a very good team that can dominate possession but we had a solidity and they never really hurt us.

“We had the two best chances in the first half and scored a good goal on the counter-attack, whereas I don’t think our keeper was stretched. It was an excellent result but there are still a lot of things to improve on the training field.”

Curle explained that he left out 13-goal top scorer Josh Umerah due to a virus which prevented him from training during the week.

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield was left frustrated as his side failed to make their attacking dominance count.

Rovers enjoyed the majority of the play but found Hartlepool tough to break down throughout.

“It’s a tough one to take,” Schofield said. “There were lots of pleasing parts of our performance but ultimately we’ve ended up losing the game 1-0.

“We conceded on the counter-attack which is very disappointing because we controlled large parts of the game, created some good chances, lots of chances and some that were quite big. Everyone is very disappointed.

“It’s the final-third pieces. It’s down to moments of quality, final passes, better combination play, arriving in the box with more purpose and better quality in all moments of the attack.

“We’re finding ourselves regularly attacking on the edge of the box and it’s not easy to break down a team when they’re pinned in front of their goal. We didn’t manage to do it.

“I think we’re creating chances and that was quite evident, which the stats will back up. But ultimately we didn’t have the moments at the right time or the quality to have that finishing touch or final action.”

