Michael Beale bemoans ‘fussy’ finishing as Rangers labour to win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Beale bemoans ‘fussy’ finishing as Rangers labour to win

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 6.50pm
Rangers should have scored more in Ross County win says manager Michael Beale (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers should have scored more in Ross County win says manager Michael Beale (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale claims Rangers were trying to score “the perfect goal” before they emerged with a narrow 2-1 cinch Premiership win over Ross County at Ibrox.

The Light Blues missed several chances before early substitute Malik Tillman put them ahead with a header in first-half added time – but the visitors levelled in the 65th minute with a Jordan White header.

Left-back Borna Barisic’s deflected free-kick in the 75th minute ultimately gave the home side all three points but Beale, who is unbeaten in 12 games – 11 wins and a draw – since taking over as Gers boss in November, believes the scoreline should have been inflated.

“We’re still searching for a performance here at Ibrox where we take our chances,” said Beale, who revealed midfielder John Lundstram – who made way for Tillman after just 11 minutes – will have a scan on his ankle.

“Some of our football again in the first half was very good but again we were fussy in the final third.

“If you think about how ruthless we were on Wednesday (in a 3-0 win at Hearts), and how clinical we were at times, we had people taking two, three, four touches in and around the box when we should be getting our shots off.

“Our players were just taking too many touches. It was unrealistic to have two or three touches in and around the box.

“At times in the first half in the box people were cutting and chopping the ball and faking rather than having a shot.

“If you look at our three forwards – Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala – they were a bit stuffy today in and around the box.

“There was some good defending by Ross County but I thought we were trying to score a perfect goal.

“Even in the second half we had big moments when our final pass let us down. We’ve had 20-plus shots and 70 per cent possession, so we should be scoring more goals.

“I have to say I thought Ross County were very good today. Their energy was good and fair play to them, two teams played the game.”

Jon McLaughlin came in for number one keeper Allan McGregor and looked far from convincing at County’s goal but Beale remains supportive.

He said: “This week we’ve had two games and a late night midweek.

“I felt Jon was the fresher goalie coming into today. He didn’t have much to do in the game and I’ll continue to rotate them.

“Jon’s always there. We all know Allan isn’t getting any younger but he’s our number one right now.

“If I feel he needs a rest, Jon is always able. Have we lost any games with him? He’s not the issue.

“We conceded a lousy goal off a set-play but we all need a shake for that.”

Ross County started and finished the day in 10th place, a point above Motherwell and bottom side Dundee United.

Boss Malky Mackay left Ibrox with plenty of optimism for the rest of the season.

He said: “The winner is one of those things. It was going in to Ross Laidlaw’s hands. There wasn’t a lot of power or bend on the shot.

“I ask the players to be strong and big in the wall but you get these things.

“It was disappointing at the time but it didn’t stop them or put the heads down and we pressed them at the end to get the equaliser which on another day we could have got.

“What it does do is give me evidence to show the players going into the next number of games in that bottom area, we can compete with everybody and anyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented