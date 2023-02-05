Goal hero Borna Barisic more concerned with Rangers’ run than personal accolades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Goal hero Borna Barisic more concerned with Rangers’ run than personal accolades

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 9.02am
Goal hero Borna Barisic was pleased with Rangers’ win over Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)
Goal hero Borna Barisic was pleased with Rangers’ win over Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)

Borna Barisic insists his focus is on the fortunes of Rangers rather than himself after scoring a fortuitous winner against Ross County.

The Croatia left-back turned in an impressive performance, with a series of scintillating crosses from the flank deserving reward.

His free-kick, which kept the cinch Premiership points at Ibrox and maintained manager Michael Beale’s unbeaten run, had a touch of luck about it.

After Staggies striker Jordan White’s header had cancelled out Malik Tillman’s opener for the home side just before the break, Barisic’s 75th-minute free-kick from 20 yards took a nick off the County defensive wall and wrong-footed goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Beale has won 11 and drawn one of his 12 matches since taking over as Gers boss in November and Barisic is more concerned with that impressive run of form than personal accolades.

He told RangersTV: “I am very happy myself, but as I have said a lot of times, it is not about one man and you can’t play good if the team is not playing good.

“We are playing good, we are in good shape and in good form – we still have a lot of things to improve but I think that is normal.

“We can’t just start overnight to play perfectly but the competition is bigger, the squad is bigger and you can see what we are doing in training.

“So I am very happy that the team played very well.

“I am very happy and very proud because (with the goal) I am helping the team to win, but as I said, the most important thing is the team playing good – every time someone will jump and be man of the match, but the most important thing is we are taking three points.

“It was a hard game but in the end we deserved to take the three points. We had a lot of chances that we didn’t score and we conceded from a set piece.

“Of course, in that moment the game was getting harder and harder but we scored the goal and in the end we deserved these three points.”

Despite the defeat, County manager Malky Mackay looked forward with confidence and believes the January transfer window has boosted their chances of improving on their 10th place spot.

He said: “We have kept games at Celtic and Rangers tight going into the last 15 minutes and the players should exude confidence and belief to kick on because there’s not a lot between the rest of the teams.

“I am really happy with the strength in depth I have coming out of the window.

“My bench is healthier and bringing in Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray gives much-needed help to my forward line.”

