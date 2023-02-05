Lee Johnson hopes two-week break can ease Hibs’ injury concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lee Johnson hopes two-week break can ease Hibs’ injury concerns

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 9.32am
Lee Johnson hopes to get some injured players back during Hibs’ break (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson hopes to get some injured players back during Hibs’ break (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lee Johnson hopes a fortnight’s break will allow many of Hibernian’s injured players to make a full recovery.

The Easter Road side were without striker Kevin Nisbet for the 1-0 win at St Mirren, settled by Elie Youan’s second-half strike.

They then lost Harry McKirdy and Joe Newell during the match after both sustained knocks.

With Hibs already out of the Scottish Cup, they now do not play again until Kilmarnock are the visitors on February 18.

And Johnson hopes the break will serve his injured players well, saying: “The biggest thing (about having a fortnight’s break) is getting the injured players back fit.

“They’ve been tough, physical games. You don’t want the rest in one sense because you want games, but given it’s a cup week and no-one can advance on us, then we take the rest and get players like Jake Doyle-Hayes back and firing.

“Joe Newell seems a little bit better than Harry McKirdy does. It’s difficult to say (on McKirdy) in those first 48 hours but he’s rocked his ankle and we’ll need to make sure there’s no weight-bearing on it and then we’ll get it scanned in the next 48 hours.”

Asked if Nisbet could return from a hamstring injury for the next match, Johnson added: “I think that’s possible. That will depend on exactly how he feels and we’ll do all the testing required to make sure he comes back 100 per cent.”

Johnson also praised new recruit Matthew Hoppe after a successful debut.

He added: “He’s had one-and-a-half day’s training so I thought he did well. He played three different positions as I had to flick it about depending on what was going on in the game.

“He’s not a target man, he makes good little runs. Although his size makes him look like a target man, the boys have got to get it into their mind to slide it down for his intricate runs. He worked really hard and deserved the win.”

St Mirren’s defeat was their first at home since July and manager Stephen Robinson felt the surface and the conditions had not helped.

He said: “The pitch was really bobbly and with the wind and rain swirling about you could see the players were doing their best to get it down and play and the ball was bouncing off them.

“When it’s bouncing off good players you know it’s having a big effect. It was just one of those days where it didn’t go for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
3
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home
6
Logan Domm, 7, from Dundee, enjoying this year's sold out comic con. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Best pictures from Dundee’s 2023 Comic Con
7
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
8
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
9
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
10
Outside Fife Outlander pub, the Red Lion
Fife Outlander pub buy-out hailed as community wealth-building success story

More from The Courier

Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
'Babbling' drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital
Malcolm Campbell had his Facebook account hacked. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked
Participants head over heels at a Yoga on Tay class. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
How a 'thriving' Fife yoga business is stretching its reach
Ronald Fyfe at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife pensioner snared by decoy claimed he was 'stringing along' vigilante for fun
Empty land close to the Black Wood of Rannoch, near Loch Rannoch.. Loch Rannoch.
Deer threat to Highland Perthshire's ancient Caledonian Pinewoods
Make this rainbow cake for your next birthday celebration. Image: Denby
Sweet treats: Brighten up every birthday with this colourful Rainbow cake
Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented