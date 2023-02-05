Kelechi Iheanacho: Leicester still have a lot to work on after Aston Villa win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kelechi Iheanacho: Leicester still have a lot to work on after Aston Villa win

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 10.13am
Kelechi Iheanacho was among the scorers as Leicester came from behind to win at Aston Villa. (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Kelechi Iheanacho insists Leicester need to “give more” after their thrilling comeback win at Aston Villa.

The Foxes went into the game with only goal difference keeping them outside the Premier League relegation zone but turned in a scintillating display which saw them leave Villa Park with a 4-2 victory.

An Ollie Watkins strike and an own goal from Harry Souttar – on his Leicester debut – twice had Unai Emery’s Villa ahead, but they were pegged back by James Maddison and Iheanacho.

Tete, also making his Leicester bow, put the visitors in front at the break before substitute Dennis Praet wrapped up the win.

“It’s been a little while,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV of Leicester’s first league win since November.

“But getting this win now, we’re happy, and we can build into the next games. Hopefully we can continue in those games. We had a good feeling coming into this game.

“We need to do a bit more. It was a good performance, but we need to give more, running forward and back, challenging for first balls and second balls, winning battles.

“There’s a lot of things to work on, but hopefully it’s good momentum for the next games.

“With the new guys as well coming into the game, they did really well today as well. We know what we have to do now.”

This was just the second time Villa have lost in the league since Emery replaced Steven Gerrard in November.

The Spaniard said after the game he would continue asking his team to play out from the back – even though Villa mistakes led to all of the goals they conceded.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was beaten four times by the Foxes and was frustrated that Villa could not push higher up the table by continuing their good form.

“I think we were unbeaten in January, three wins and one draw,” the World Cup winner told VillaTV.

“We thought it was the time to make that next step, to be closer to Europe. It is a really, really hard one to take.

“It was just a couple of mistakes, three mistakes for them to score, we gave them the lead. After that it was quite hard to come back.

“We started the second half trying to get those mistakes away, we couldn’t, they took the lead again through another mistake.

“But I’m OK with mistakes, I’ve made a few mistakes here as well. It was a frustrating day for me as well.”

