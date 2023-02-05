Warren Gatland bemoans Wales’ poor discipline after Ireland defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warren Gatland bemoans Wales’ poor discipline after Ireland defeat

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 12.02pm
Wales boss Warren Gatland saw his team convincingly beaten by Ireland (Nigel French/PA)
Wales boss Warren Gatland saw his team convincingly beaten by Ireland (Nigel French/PA)

Warren Gatland has lamented “discipline and soft penalties” as key factors behind Wales’ heaviest Six Nations home defeat for 22 years.

Gatland’s team will head to Edinburgh next weekend for an appointment with resurgent Scotland, knowing that their tournament hopes and ambitions are already under intense scrutiny.

A 34-10 loss to title favourites Ireland at the Principality Stadium shredded any fairy-tale script that might have accompanied Gatland’s return for his second stint as Wales head coach.

It ended up being Wales’ biggest Six Nations reversal in Cardiff since Ireland crushed them 36-6 in 2001.

And while Wales have won on six of their last seven visits to Murrayfield, Scotland’s memorable Calcutta Cup triumph against England has increased their degree of difficulty.

“The discipline and soft penalties cost us,” Gatland said.

“I think there were about 16 penalties (in total), which just isn’t good enough. You need to get that down to under 10 in international rugby.”

Ireland wing James Lowe
James Lowe scores Ireland’s third try in their 34-10 victory over Wales (Nigel French/PA)

Wales conceded 27 points during the first 27 minutes, such was Ireland’s domination amid thumping confirmation of their current status as the world’s top team.

And while Wales’ second-half display showed vast improvement – along with fine displays by young prospects Rio Dyer, Joe Hawkins and Jac Morgan – the damage had already been done.

Gatland added: “We created a number of chances but we weren’t clinical enough to finish them.

“There were definitely some good moments. We made some nice breaks and I thought we had some really good momentum in the (Ireland) 22, but just didn’t come away with those points.

“At the end of the game, I said in my head that I actually wasn’t that disappointed with our performance. In the past, we’ve been able to work hard and fix things.”

Gatland will make at least one change for the Scotland clash, with lock Alun Wyn Jones ruled out after failing a head injury assessment.

Exeter’s Dafydd Jenkins is likely to be handed a first Test start as his replacement, while Gatland will need updates on prop Tomas Francis, who went off at half-time because of a calf muscle issue.

Underlining the players’ sense of frustration, Dyer said: “We let them get into the flow of things a little bit too much, and we ended up just chasing the game instead of being in control of it.

Wales wing Rio Dyer
Rio Dyer was one of Wales’ stand-out players against Ireland (Nigel French/PA)

“If you lose a game, I think no matter what, you can be positive about parts of the performance, but there are obviously some things that haven’t gone right that need to be criticised.

“We all knew that first-half wasn’t good enough. If we carried on playing the same way, teams like that could easily put 60 points on you.

“It was on us to go out there and show that we didn’t want to mess around, and that showed in the second half.”

