Ange Postecoglou delivers rivals a warning after Celtic restore nine-point gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou delivers rivals a warning after Celtic restore nine-point gap

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 3.27pm
Celtic can go to another level says Ange Postecoglou after St Johnstone win (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic can go to another level says Ange Postecoglou after St Johnstone win (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ange Postecoglou believes his Celtic side can reach another level as they continued their march towards the cinch Premiership title with a convincing 4-1 win against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

On a difficult surface, Saints defender Andrew Considine turned a Kyogo Furuhashi cross into his own net in the 13th minute and the Japan striker added a second before Drey Wright pulled a goal back before the break.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy restored Celtic’s two-goal lead in the 38th minute, with Considine sent off by referee David Dickinson in added time at the end for a pull on Oh Hyeon-gyu at the edge of the box and David Turnbull adding the fourth following a short free-kick.

Postecoglou’s side have lost once in 25 league games this season and moved back nine points ahead of chasing Rangers.

And with no midweek games until Hearts visit on March 8, the Celtic boss is looking to wring even more out of his squad.

“Some really good players didn’t get on the pitch today and some really good players didn’t get in the squad,” Postecoglou said.

“For about four or five weeks now we have a game a week so that gives us the chance to work really hard at training and get everyone up another level, another notch, and increase our performance both on an individual and collective basis.

“We have set our mark as always trying to finish stronger than we started and we are well on the way to that.

“We are definitely getting stronger every week and that’s what we want to do till the end of the year.

“When you do have three games a week it limits the opportunities to work on our game, our game patterns and individual work with the guys.

“The guys want that. We can’t, as coaches, look to the games for improvement, we have to make sure we are giving them what they need on a daily basis and I’m sure we will use this period wisely.”

St Johnstone’s 2-0 win at Motherwell on Wednesday was their first victory in eight games but boss Callum Davidson was not too down about the result as he looked at the bigger picture as Saints sit in eighth place, seven points off the bottom.

He said: “I haven’t really seen the red card back. He’s pulled his jersey but I don’t know who’s coming covering. I was a wee bit disappointed in that.

“As a player you don’t think like that but as a manager you think of bigger pictures.

“I still take a lot of positives. Against a very good team I thought we did well.

“When we tried to press them high, they could open you up but I thought we got the balance OK, especially in the second half.

“My first thought is safety first. I think we’ve got eight games to get as many points as we can before the split.

“We don’t have the Old Firm so every game is winnable alright, they are all losable to.

“What we’ve shown in the last four games – the two Rangers games, Motherwell and today – is there’s a lot to be positive about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
2
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after ‘patio’ style paving added to iconic…
5
3
Malcolm Campbell had his Facebook account hacked. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked
4
4
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
7
If you're interested in distilling or love to visit distilleries, then make sure to add Angus Alchemy to your list. Image: Paul Reid
First look inside Angus Alchemy distillery in Carnoustie as it opens doors to public
8
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home
9
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
10
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS
Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal…

More from The Courier

Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
Dick Campbell is determined to find the winning formula at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Dick Campbell's side are in 'a fight and a…
Callum Davidson with Andy Considine after his red card. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban…
The M90 slip road was closed for a short period while the SFRS extinguished the blaze. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with St Johnstone's Alex Mitchell at full-time. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Drey Wright becomes Perth side's top…
Wighton has 11 goals in his last 19 matches. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline goal hero Craig Wighton pleased Dunfermline 'did the dirty' side well in Montrose…
Th Dunfermline players celebrate Breen's opener. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Montrose talking points as Pars battle through first half to dominate…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray is not getting carried away after his side climbed to third in the Championship. Image: SNS
3 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's side chase play-off and cup glory…
Dundee council chief warns council tax bills will rise and services will be 'reduced'
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented