5 things we learned from another exciting weekend of cinch Premiership action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

5 things we learned from another exciting weekend of cinch Premiership action

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 3.58pm
Celtic celebrate at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic celebrate at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Another exciting cinch Premiership weekend came to a conclusion on Sunday afternoon with Celtic winning 4-1 at St Johnstone.

The Hoops moved back nine points ahead of Rangers, who beat Ross County 2-1 on Saturday, at the top of the table.

There were also victories for Aberdeen, Livingston, Hearts and Hibernian.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Celtic not letting up in quest to retain title

Rangers applied some pressure to the champions with their win over Ross County on Saturday but this Celtic side are made of stern stuff.  It took only 13 minutes at McDiarmid Park to take the lead when Saints defender Andrew Considine turned a Kyogo Furuhashi cross into his own net. The Japan striker added a second with a fine finish soon afterwards before wide man Drey Wright pulled a goal back, only for Hoops midfielder Aaron Mooy to restore Celtic’s two-goal lead before the break. Considine was sent off by referee David Dickinson in added time, allowing fellow substitute David Turnbull to fire in the fourth following a short free-kick as a powerful Celtic side regained their nine-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table.

Rangers’ run continues but luck required

Michael Beale’s side certainly had enough possession and chances against Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday but it was a struggle before they emerged with a 2-1 win. The Light Blues missed several opportunities before early substitute Malik Tillman put them ahead with a header in first-half added time but striker Jordan White levelled in the 65th minute with a header. It took a deflected free-kick from left-back Borna Barisic to clinch the points as the Govan side remain on the chase of leaders Celtic. Beale has won 11 and drawn one of his 12 games in charge of Rangers but it was less than convincing.

Motherwell’s misery continues

Nothing is going right for Well boss Steven Hammell despite radically revamping his squad in the January transfer window. The 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday left woeful Well with only one win in 15 league games. Managerless Aberdeen, themselves on the search for form, took the lead through a Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes header before Bojan Miovski scored twice in five second-half minutes, with Kevin van Veen scoring a consolation penalty. The Fir Park side are languishing in second bottom, above Dundee United on goal difference and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

Nouble shows why he is Livingston’s highly-rated attacker

David Martindale had to be patient but was rewarded when Joel Nouble made his first start since mid-November after recovering from injury to be key to Livingston’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at the Tony Macaroni Arena. The striker headed the Lions ahead from close range in the ninth minute before Bruce Anderson doubled the home side’s lead soon afterwards. Nouble turned provider in the 28th minute when he set up midfielder Stephen Kelly to score a wonderful volley and there was no doubt that the points were staying in West Lothian.

Hearts’ quality shining through

Hearts have surged clear in third place since the World Cup break and their run of form is underpinned by the number of high-quality goals they have been scoring. Barrie McKay has netted a couple of brilliant strikes, Josh Ginnelly has had some emphatic finishes, Toby Sibbick netted a stunning breakaway goal against Hibs and on Saturday against Dundee United the Jambos came up with two more excellent goals to put 10-man Dundee United to bed. One was a magnificent team effort finished off by Alex Cochrane and the other was an audacious finish by Stephen Humphrys from just inside his own half which manager Robbie Neilson billed as Scotland’s goal of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
2
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after ‘patio’ style paving added to iconic…
5
3
Malcolm Campbell had his Facebook account hacked. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked
4
4
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
7
If you're interested in distilling or love to visit distilleries, then make sure to add Angus Alchemy to your list. Image: Paul Reid
First look inside Angus Alchemy distillery in Carnoustie as it opens doors to public
8
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home
9
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
10
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS
Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal…

More from The Courier

Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
Dick Campbell is determined to find the winning formula at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Dick Campbell's side are in 'a fight and a…
Callum Davidson with Andy Considine after his red card. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban…
The M90 slip road was closed for a short period while the SFRS extinguished the blaze. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with St Johnstone's Alex Mitchell at full-time. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Drey Wright becomes Perth side's top…
Wighton has 11 goals in his last 19 matches. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline goal hero Craig Wighton pleased Dunfermline 'did the dirty' side well in Montrose…
Th Dunfermline players celebrate Breen's opener. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Montrose talking points as Pars battle through first half to dominate…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray is not getting carried away after his side climbed to third in the Championship. Image: SNS
3 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's side chase play-off and cup glory…
Dundee council chief warns council tax bills will rise and services will be 'reduced'
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented