6 of the best from Tottenham’s outright record goalscorer Harry Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

6 of the best from Tottenham’s outright record goalscorer Harry Kane

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 5.01pm
Harry Kane has moved out on his own as Tottenham’s record goalscorer (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane has moved out on his own as Tottenham’s record goalscorer (John Walton/PA)

Harry Kane moved out on his own as Tottenham’s record goalscorer, overtaking Jimmy Greaves’ mark of 266 with the opener against Manchester City.

The England captain last month drew level with Greaves, whose tally had stood outright for more than 50 years.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of Kane’s best efforts in a Tottenham shirt.

Chelsea, January 2015

Harry Kane
Harry Kane scored a superb individual goal in Tottenham’s 5-3 win over Chelsea in 2015 (Adam Davy/PA)

The match that saw Kane truly announce himself on the Premier League stage. A brace against Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea, who had only lost once all season, made the football world take note and it was the first goal by the Spurs striker that got the ball rolling. Receiving possession on the left, Kane cut inside Cesc Fabregas, held off Oscar and rifled into the bottom corner from 25 yards to help inspire a 5-3 win.

Arsenal, March 2016

Having by now dispelled talk of being a one-season wonder, Kane produced a beauty against Tottenham’s biggest rivals during a 2015-16 campaign where his goals helped Mauricio Pochettino’s side launch an ultimately unsuccessful title challenge. Dele Alli’s backheel allowed Kane space and he curled over David Ospina from a tight angle by the edge of the area before he whipped off the plastic mask he was wearing to protect his broken nose.

Everton, March 2017