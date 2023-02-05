Scotland stun England as Ireland make their mark in Wales – 5 things we learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland stun England as Ireland make their mark in Wales – 5 things we learned

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 6.37pm
Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup by defeating England (Adam Davy/PA)
Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup by defeating England (Adam Davy/PA)

Ireland made a strong start to their Guinness Six Nations campaign with victory in Wales while England lost their first game under Steve Borthwick as Scotland triumphed at Twickenham.

Italy made life hard for reigning champions France in Rome but ultimately fell to a defeat.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the opening weekend of the championship.

Tentative signs of revival

Steve Borthwick's first match as England head coach ended in defeat
Steve Borthwick’s first match as England head coach ended in defeat (Adam Davy/PA)

A third successive Calcutta Cup defeat stung England, but there was promise in their maiden outing under new head coach Steve Borthwick.

Confounding expectations, they defended poorly but showed the type of ambition and accuracy in attack that was expected to be layered on at a later date.

Their set-piece is still in need of attention and they missed a hefty carrier to really dent the line, but in scoring three tries they showed a purpose that was missing in the latter stages of Eddie Jones’ time in charge.

Duhan’s the man

The difference between the rivals in a gripping Calcutta Cup encounter was Scotland’s unflinching willingness to attack and their most potent weapon, Duhan van der Merwe.

England’s loose kick, fragmented chase and dismal tackling provided the platform for the giant wing to score one of Twickenham’s great tries in the first half, but it was still a magnificent finish.

And with six minutes to go he showed strength and agility to condemn the hosts to defeat with a classy second.

To a Scotland backline blessed with dangerous runners, Van der Merwe brings his own brand of X-factor.

Ireland in the box seat

Apart from struggling for a long period in the second half, Ireland fully justified their title favourites tag with a 34-10 victory over Wales in Cardiff.

A 27-3 interval lead came after a near-faultless 40 minutes in which they physically dominated Warren Gatland’s ill-disciplined side and, having lost their way, they finished strongly with Josh van der Flier grabbing the bonus point.

France’s visit to the Aviva Stadium in round two has the look of a title decider and on this evidence it is Ireland’s to lose as they live up to their billing as the world’s top-ranked side.

Rookies offer hope to struggling Wales

Jac Morgan was one of Wales' better performers against Ireland
Jac Morgan was one of Wales’ better performers against Ireland (Nigel French/PA)

There was no fairytale script to accompany Warren Gatland’s return as Wales head coach, with Six Nations title favourites Ireland powering to a 34-10 victory in Cardiff.

Wales were horribly outplayed during a first half to forget, but the overall performances of wing Rio Dyer, centre Joe Hawkins and flanker Jac Morgan should give Welsh supporters cause for optimism. All three made strong contributions during a difficult afternoon to enhance their reputations.

When there is so much that needs fixing in Welsh rugby, such exciting young talent is worth savouring.

Italian rugby on the rise

“It’s quite tough to swallow this defeat” was fly-half Tommaso Allan’s reaction to Italy’s 29-24 loss and with a bit more composure in a dominant final 10 minutes, they could have claimed a momentous victory over France.

Victories against Wales and Australia in 2022 has provided a lift to Italian rugby that was in full view as they went toe to toe with the Grand Slam champions, who were crushed by their high penalty count.

Full-back Ange Capuozzo burst on to the scene last year and his electric attacking skills, typified by his slick try against France, are the focal point for a team that is proving worth of a place in the Six Nations.

Italy visit Twickenham on Sunday and England must beware of a dangerous fixture.

