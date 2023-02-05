It is quite surreal – Spurs’ record scorer Harry Kane savours ‘magical’ feeling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It is quite surreal – Spurs’ record scorer Harry Kane savours ‘magical’ feeling

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 7.47pm Updated: February 5 2023, 10.31pm
Harry Kane celebrates scoring the only goal of the game for Spurs against Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane celebrates scoring the only goal of the game for Spurs against Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

Harry Kane said his record-breaking goal for Tottenham was everything he dreamed about after his winner against Manchester City made him the club’s all-time leading scorer.

The 29-year-old fired into the bottom corner after quarter of an hour to move onto 267 goals for Spurs and beyond Jimmy Greaves’ tally that had stood since 1970.

Academy graduate Kane moved level with Greaves with the only goal at Fulham two weeks ago and expressed his delight at becoming Tottenham’s leading marksman with the winner in a big match.

“Yeah it is quite surreal,” Kane said in an on-pitch interview. “Just a magical feeling to do it here, in front of the home fans and to win the game, it was everything I dreamed about.

“I have spoken about doing it over the last couple of weeks and I wanted to do it at this special place and in front of these amazing fans.

“I have been here since I was 11 years old, a lot of hard work, sacrifice and dedication.

“I remember my first Premier League start against Sunderland at White Hart Lane on a Monday night and it wasn’t in my thoughts to reach this target or 200 Premier League goals.

“Just a surreal moment and hard to take it all in now. I am sure when I am a bit older and looking back on my career, it will be something I look back on extremely proud of. To do it in front of my family and friends was incredible.

“To do it in a big game, against a really good side, in an important moment in our season, I couldn’t ask for any more.

“We still have a lot to play for this year, keep the support going and let’s see where it takes us.”

In the dressing room, Kane took a call from Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who is recovering from surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Tottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini, standing in for Conte, praised Kane’s achievement.

“Harry Kane is football. In his DNA, you can smell every time he can show the best football you can see,” the Italian coach said.

“To compare one player like Harry Kane to the top in the history, you have to wait until the end of his career, but we want to enjoy every day to see him like we do normally.”

On the phone call from Conte, Stellini added: “He gave compliments to everyone and especially for Harry for the record he achieved. It was amazing and he gave them day off tomorrow. They enjoy a lot.”

Kane is now also the third player to have reached 200 Premier League goals, but has done so the fastest.

Former England striker Alan Shearer, who holds the all-time record at 260, paid tribute to Kane.

Captioning a photograph of him and Wayne Rooney, Shearer said: “Congratulations @HKane passing the great Jimmy Greaves record at @SpursOfficial.

“Also @WayneRooney and I were wondering where you’ve been! Well done on joining the 200 @premierleague club.”

Former Spurs forward Gary Lineker added on Twitter: “He’s done it.

“@HKane scores yet again and goes ahead of the great Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time top scorer. What an incredible achievement. Well played.”

Debate continues over whether Kane’s achievements are diminished because he has not yet won a trophy with Tottenham.

Former defender Micah Richards, who won the Premier League title with Manchester City, said in his post-match analysis on Sky Sports: “Let’s not write him (Kane) off. We have to judge him on his goals.

“I don’t think personally he is as good as Rooney or Alan Shearer, because when Rooney came on the scene he was doing things a lot of players couldn’t.

“The way he used to score all type of different goals. I just prefer Alan Shearer as a striker, his all-round game.”

Tottenham great Greaves died in September 2021. A tweet from his official account on Sunday night read: “Congrats to Harry Kane. We are proud that Jimmy’s record has stood for over 50 years and know he would have been happy for Harry to be the one to beat it after all this time. Congratulations to Harry from the Greaves family. Irene, Lynn, Andy, Mitzi and Danny.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
2
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after ‘patio’ style paving added to iconic…
5
3
Malcolm Campbell had his Facebook account hacked. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked
4
4
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
7
If you're interested in distilling or love to visit distilleries, then make sure to add Angus Alchemy to your list. Image: Paul Reid
First look inside Angus Alchemy distillery in Carnoustie as it opens doors to public
8
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home
9
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
10
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS
Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal…

More from The Courier

Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
Dick Campbell is determined to find the winning formula at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Dick Campbell's side are in 'a fight and a…
Callum Davidson with Andy Considine after his red card. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban…
The M90 slip road was closed for a short period while the SFRS extinguished the blaze. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with St Johnstone's Alex Mitchell at full-time. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Drey Wright becomes Perth side's top…
Wighton has 11 goals in his last 19 matches. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline goal hero Craig Wighton pleased Dunfermline 'did the dirty' side well in Montrose…
Th Dunfermline players celebrate Breen's opener. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Montrose talking points as Pars battle through first half to dominate…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray is not getting carried away after his side climbed to third in the Championship. Image: SNS
3 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's side chase play-off and cup glory…
Dundee council chief warns council tax bills will rise and services will be 'reduced'
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented