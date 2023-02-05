Ali Carter ends ranking title drought with some inspiration from Whitney Houston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ali Carter ends ranking title drought with some inspiration from Whitney Houston

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 10.05pm Updated: February 5 2023, 10.55pm
Ali Carter regained the German Masters title 10 years after first winning the competition (Steven Paston/PA).
Ali Carter regained the German Masters title 10 years after first winning the competition (Steven Paston/PA).

Ali Carter claimed his first ranking title for seven years as he beat Tom Ford 10-3 in the German Masters final in Berlin – and credited a Whitney Houston song for inspiring him.

After Ford took the opening two frames, the first with a break of 121, Carter hit back emphatically by winning each of the next six, which included a century break of his own (120).

Ford pulled a frame back before the end of the first session, before Carter produced another surge in the evening, with four in a row seeing him clinch victory and regain the trophy, 10 years on from first winning it.

The 43-year-old, for whom it was a fifth ranking title and first since the 2016 World Open, said afterwards: “When you play the game as long as I have, you kind of think it won’t happen again, but you have to keep believing.

“I’m really proud of the way I played today. I put Tom under a lot of pressure. It was a massive occasion for both of us, but arguably Tom, he’s after his first trophy, his first ranking event, so I had that in the back of my mind and I just tried to keep the pressure on as much as I could.

“I’ve got a great team behind me now, the people behind me know who they are and I just want to say thank you, and I’m just delighted to be in the winners’ circle again.

“Tom started really well, he made a century, I was 2-0 down. I still felt good, I thought I hadn’t done anything wrong yet and I sort of got going in the middle and won six frames on the spin.

“It’s so pleasing to play some of my best stuff when you’re right under the cosh and I’m really proud of myself.”

Carter also revealed in an interview with World Snooker that his mindset with regard to the final had been impacted by a song by Whitney Houston.

“The journey of getting through the day, all you can see is getting to 10 (frames) seems like an absolute mile away,” Carter said.

“But you get to 10 by getting to one, to two, to three. I said ‘just stay in the moment, forget 10, just break it all down into little bits, and step by step’… I heard ‘Step by Step’ by Whitney Houston and it was quite a memorable song, and I just thought ‘yeah, step by step, day by day’ and I’ve got there.”

Carter added, laughing: “The last two or three months I have dreamt three or four times that I’ve won a tournament, and when I’ve woken up I’ve been absolutely distraught because it was a dream!”

