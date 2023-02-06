Garry Ringrose keen to avoid deja vu in Dublin as Ireland tackle France test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Garry Ringrose keen to avoid deja vu in Dublin as Ireland tackle France test

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 1.03am
Garry Ringrose is preparing to face France (Brian Lawless/PA)
Garry Ringrose is preparing to face France (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose has dismissed suggestions next weekend’s mouthwatering Guinness Six Nations showdown with France will be a Grand Slam decider.

Andy Farrell’s men ultimately had to settle for second spot in the 2022 championship as a round-two defeat by the all-conquering French in Paris proved pivotal.

The two nations meet at the same stage in this year’s competition, with the Irish having underlined their status as the world’s top-ranked side by impressively blowing away Wales on the opening weekend before Fabien Galthie’s defending champions scraped past Italy.

Garry Ringrose helped Ireland launch their Guinness Six Nations campaign with victory in Wales (Nigel French/PA)
Garry Ringrose helped Ireland launch their Guinness Six Nations campaign with victory in Wales (Nigel French/PA)

Talk of the title is likely to dominate the build-up to the Dublin fixture but Ringrose does not believe the victors are guaranteed to go on and complete a tournament clean sweep.

“I don’t think so, no,” said the 28-year-old. “In my experience of Six Nations, everyone has the ability to beat everyone. Everyone is vulnerable to losing to everyone.

“(We will take it) one week at a time, raise our game against a team that we lost to last year in Paris and the year before in the Aviva (Stadium). That will be the focus.”

France are the only major nation yet to suffer defeat against Ireland during the Farrell era.

  • February 4: Wales 10-34 IRELAND
  • February 11: IRELAND v France
  • February 25: Italy v IRELAND
  • March 12: Scotland v IRELAND
  • March 18: IRELAND v England

Les Bleus have twice beaten the Irish at Stade de France in that time – 35-27 in 2020 and 30-24 last year – in addition to being the sole visiting side to win at the Aviva Stadium since the last World Cup, a 15-13 success in 2021.

Ireland’s 34-10 victory over Wales on Saturday was built on a rapid start which included three tries in the opening 20 minutes.

The Irish were on the receiving end of a blistering beginning during last year’s crucial loss in the French capital as Antoine Dupont crossed inside two minutes.

Ringrose is determined to avoid a sense of deja vu.

France star Antoine Dupont claimed an early try against Ireland last year (Adam Davy/PA)
France star Antoine Dupont claimed an early try against Ireland last year (Adam Davy/PA)

“Reflecting on the start of the game last year, they started unbelievably well with the quick line-out, I think it was Dupont,” said Leinster player Ringrose.

“They just caught us on the hop. They broke us on the counter-attack.

“The start for us (next week) would be massive to hold them out with the threat they pose, pretty much from anywhere, broken play or set-piece that they have up front with their forwards.

“We will have to be really dialled on to not let them through us with their power game, as well as being able to defend the serious try scorers that they have on the edge out wide.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented