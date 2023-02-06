The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 5.02am
Harry Kane moved past Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with the winner in a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

The result saw Spurs do their north London rivals Arsenal, five points clear of second-placed City at the top of the Premier League, a favour after the Gunners were beaten 1-0 at Everton on Saturday in the Toffees’ first match under Sean Dyche.

Steve Borthwick’s reign as England head coach got off to a losing start as his side were beaten by Scotland at Twickenham in their Guinness Six Nations opener, while Ireland defeated Wales in Cardiff and France overcame Italy in Rome.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Harry Kane scores for Tottenham against Manchester City (John Walton/PA).
Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal, his 267th for Spurs, came in the 15th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)
Manchester United’s Casemiro walks off after being shown a red card (Martin Rickett/PA).
Manchester United moved up to third after beating Crystal Palace 2-1, despite having Casemiro sent off in the second half (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears dejected during his side's 3-0 loss at Wolves (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears dejected during his side’s 3-0 loss at Wolves (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates scoring as the cinch Premiership leaders win 4-1 at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates scoring as the cinch Premiership leaders win 4-1 at St Johnstone on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chelsea's Lauren James (right) celebrates scoring against Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA).
Lauren James, right, scored a fine solo effort in Chelsea’s 3-2 Women’s Super League win at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Alessia Russo in action for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA),
Alessia Russo, pictured, and Manchester United were unable to find a breakthrough against Everton as they drew 0-0 and were replaced by Chelsea at the top of the league (Martin Rickett/PA)
Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe scores a try in the 29-20 win over England at Twickenham (Adam Davy/PA).
Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe scored a stunning try in the 29-20 win over Steve Borthwick’s England at Twickenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Jonny Sexton in action for Ireland during the 34-10 win over Wales (Joe Giddens/PA).
Johnny Sexton in action for Ireland during the 34-10 win over Wales, who were playing for the first time since Warren Gatland’s return as head coach (Joe Giddens/PA)
Players at a line out during Sunday's Six Nations match between Italy and France in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP).
France beat Italy 29-24 in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Cameron Norrie punches the air securing Great Britain's place in the Davis Cup Finals with victory over Colombia’s Nicolas Mejia (Fernando Vergara/AP).
Cameron Norrie punches the air after securing Great Britain’s place in the Davis Cup finals with victory over Colombia’s Nicolas Mejia (Fernando Vergara/AP)

